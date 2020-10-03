Apple Watch Series 6 and Watch SE go on sale in India

Apple introduced its latest smartwatches last month at the ‘Time Flies’ event. The company announced the latest addition to the lineup with the launch of the Apple Watch SE and the Apple Watch Series 6. Now, the two products are up for sale in India with some launch offers for interested buyers. Also Read - Netflix 4K will not work on Apple Mac models launched before 2018

The Apple Watch Series 6 is available in several material choices, such as aluminum, stainless steel, and black titanium. The Series 6 offers two case sizes to choose from, including 40mm and 44mm. The smaller variant with GPS only configuration is priced at Rs 40,900. Meanwhile, the 44mm model has a starting price of Rs 43,900.

The Apple Watch Series 6 also comes in the GPS+Cellular variant. For this configuration, both case sizes are available – the 40mm model has a price of Rs 49,900 and the 44mm variant costs Rs 52,900.

Apple is offering a cashback worth Rs 3,000 on HDFC bank cards with credit cards, credit/debit EMI transactions. Moreover, users can get flat Rs 1,500 off on purchases made via HDFC Bank debit cards, 5% instant discount with HSBC cashback card, a Flat 5% back with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card for Prime members, and a flat 3% back for non-Prime members with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit cards.

Apple has also announced the Watch SE price and discount offers for India. The Watch SE also comes in two different case sizes to choose from, including 40mm and 44mm. The smaller variant with GPS only configurations is priced at Rs 29,900, while the 44mm model costs Rs 32,900. Additionally, for the GPS+Cellular model, the 40mm variant has a price of Rs. 33,900 and the 44mm variant costs Rs 36,900. The company is also offering some launch offers, including Rs. 2,000 flat discount with HDFC Bank credit card, credit/debit EMI transactions. Users can also avail an instant Rs. 1,500 discount if purchased via HDFC debit cards.