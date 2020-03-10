comscore Apple Watch Series 6 to get Blood Oxygen detection | BGR India
News

Apple Watch Series 6 could feature Blood Oxygen detection, improved ECG capabilities

Wearables

Apple will reportedly bring in Blood Oxygen support for the Apple Watch Series 6 along with improved ECG support for existing watches.

  • Published: March 10, 2020 3:01 PM IST
Apple Watch Series 5 Review (5)

The Apple Watch series of wearables have been one of the most successful feature-packed wearables out there. They are usually the gold standard in comparisons and the design too are inspirations for many other wearables. With the Apple Watch Series 5 adding in a few new additions to the line, Apple is set to take a notch higher with the Apple Watch Series 6.

The Cupertino-based tech giant is reportedly planning to bring blood oxygen detection and an improved ECG to its next line of wearables. Probably something that the brand plans on launching alongside the next flagship iPhones, the next wearables could be launched in the third quarter of 2020. Further, the brand will also be reportedly improving ECG support on its existing watches.

The blood oxygen detection technology has existed in the Apple Watch since the first version. However, the feature has reportedly never been used, reports an Apple insider. The Apple Watch Series 6 will apparently be the first to make use of the feature.

How do Blood Oxygen detecting wearables help?

Blood oxygen sensing helps people get an estimate of how oxygenated their blood is. Levels between 95 percent and 100 percent are considered healthy. Meanwhile, blood oxygen levels below 80 percent can lead to heart health issues or even cardiac arrest. The feature on wearables can help users figure out they’re running low on oxygen well before they risk facing cardiac arrest. Along with the new update, the watch will also pop a notification when the level falls below the ideal threshold. The feature is said to function just like the notification received for an irregular heart rate.

Additionally, Apple is reportedly also working on removing a current shortcoming of the current electrocardiogram function. This will improve the ECG performance on subsequent renditions of the Apple Watch. The Apple Watch Series 4 and 5 currently result in inconclusive ECG readings with heart rates between 100 and 120 beats per minute and the new update will remove that limitation with an upgraded version of the ECG app.

(With inputs from IANS)

  • Published Date: March 10, 2020 3:01 PM IST

