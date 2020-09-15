Apple Watch Series 6, Watch SE launched check details

Apple just launched the Apple Watch Series 6. The watch succeeds the Apple Watch Series 5, to be Apple’s latest new wearable. The highlights of the new smartwatch is a bunch of new features including Solo Loop straps, blood oxygen detection, and a ton of new watch faces. Apart from this, Apple also launched the Watch SE, a more affordable wearable that carries the essential Apple Watch features and bringing them to a more accessible price point. Also Read - Apple Time Flies Event: How to watch livestream, what to expect

Apple also announced a bunch of new steps that the company is taking to reduce the Carbon footprint. This includes eliminating the USB chargers from the packages of the new Apple Watch wearables. As per rumors, we will see this carry on to the iPhone 12 series as well, which will be launched later on this year.

Apple Watch Series 6

Apart from all standard Apple Watch features, Series 6 brings into play blood oxygen monitoring. The new watch also features the S6 chip which makes the wearable 20 percent faster than the Series 5. Further, the new watch is also more energy-efficient and the new Always-On display is now brighter. The Watch Series 6 can also detect elevation in real-time. The Watch Series 6 starts at USD 399. In India, the Watch Series 6 (GPS) starts at Rs 40,900, and Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS + Cellular) starts at Rs 49,900.

Apple also introduced Family Setup which allows one member of the family to use their Apple iPhone to set up an Apple Watch for your kids and other members. Family Setup helps them all members stay connected and works with Apple Watch Series 4 and above.

Apple Watch SE

Apple Watch SE brings together the most essential features of the Apple Watch Series 6 at an affordable price. The Watch SE uses the S5 chip and comes in cellular models that allow you to still use it without a phone. Just like the Series 6, the Apple Watch SE comes with all sensors, fall detection, and even watchOS 7. Watch SE starts at USD 279. Although the new wearable seems like it is based on the Apple Watch Series 3, the brand is still selling the Series 3 in the market for USD 199.

Fitness+

The new Apple Fitness app also now comes with new workouts and something called Apple Fitness+. This includes showing all metrics straight on the screen. This lets users simply select a particular workout from the app and the watch will know which exact values to show on the screen of your watch. There’s also a comprehensive summary after each workout. Fitness plus will work with yoga, running, dance, treadmill, rowing, and much more. The service will be available at USD 999 per year.

Both the Apple Watch Series 6 and Watch SE will be available starting this Friday in the US. A launch in India for the Watch SE is still not officially announced but we can expect the new wearable to come to the country soon.