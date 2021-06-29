Apple Watch Series 7 could bring this important feature and a refreshed design

Apple Watch 7 is in the development for several months now and we have been hearing a lot about the device. Previous reports had suggested that the upcoming Apple Watch will feature several health features including body temperature monitor, blood glucose monitor and more. Also Read - Telegram takes on WhatsApp with group video calls, animated background, screen-sharing feature, and more

A new report now hints at a bigger battery capacity, which is what all Apple Watch users have been waiting for years now. Also Read - New iPhone SE to be the most affordable 5G phone from Apple, to launch in 2022

Apple Watch Series 7 to bring this feature

As per a report coming from Economic Daily News, the upcoming Watch Series 7 will offer bigger and long-lasting battery experience to users. With this, the Cupertino tech giant could aim at attracting old Apple Watch users to upgrade to the new one. Also Read - iPhone 13 launch date and more details tipped as part of new leaks

The report also highlights that the Apple Watch Series 7 will come with a smaller S7 chip that in turn will free up internal space for a larger capacity battery. The chip will also allow the watch to include more health sensors.

Health features to come along

A report coming from Bloomberg suggests that the upcoming Apple Watch Series 7 will feature blood glucose monitor but the release could be delayed till 2022. The upcoming Apple Watch Series 7 was previously tipped to come with body temperature sensor, but the Bloomberg report states that it will take another year to be available. All this suggests that Apple will announce all these health features at the launch but users will need to wait till 2022 to get access to them.

New design upcoming!

Another interesting thing about the upcoming Apple Watch is said to be its design. The upcoming Apple Watch Series 7 is tipped to sport a significant design change in several years and that again, is to attract old and new users to upgrade. The Watch Series 7 is said to include a flat-edged case much like the iPhone 12 or the iPad Pro. The Apple Watch is tipped to feature new double-sided System in Package (SiP) technology to reduce the size of the processor.

With these new additions, Apple probably is looking to target old Apple Watch users to upgrade and bring new users. The company is yet to reveal detail about the launch of the Apple Watch Series 7 but rumours hint at a September launch. No specific launch date has been tipped yet.