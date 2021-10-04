Apple Watch Series 7 India price, availability details revealed; starts at Rs 41,900

Apple has finally announced the India price and availability details for its Watch Series 7. To recall, the device was launched alongside the iPhone 13 series, bringing in multiple improvements like a larger display and other minor upgrades. Let’s take a look at the pricing, availability details, specifications and features of the new Apple Watch Series 7. Also Read - iPhone 14 leaks appear again: Next iPhone to bring 2TB storage, suggests report

Apple Watch Series 7: Price in India

Apple Watch Series 7 is priced at Rs 41,900 for the base 41mm aluminium case variant. The 45mm aluminium case variant is priced at Rs 44,900. Cellular models of both variants are priced at Rs 50,900 and at Rs 53,900, respectively. It is available in midnight, starlight, green, blue and (PRODUCT)RED colour options.

The Stainless Steel versions start at Rs 69,900 for the 41mm cellular variant and at Rs 73,900 for the 45mm cellular variant. To get the watch with a Milanese Loop, you will have to pay an additional Rs 4,000. It is available in silver, graphite, and gold colour options.

Apple Watch Series 7 will be made available in India starting October 15, with pre-orders starting October 8 at 5:30 PM IST. The device will be made available via the company’s official website, Apple Authorised Resellers and select carriers.

Apple Watch Series 7: Specifications

Apple Watch Series 7 comes in 41mm and 45mm case options, which hold the always-on Retina display. The company claims that the display is 70 percent brighter compared to the Apple Watch Series 6. The device comes with features like blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) tracking and constant heart rate tracking. It can also detect atrial fibrillation (AFib) and can provide an electrocardiogram (ECG) report.

The device runs watchOS 8, which comes with an upgraded Breathe app, called Mindfulness to help enhance your wellness both physically and mentally. It comes with enhanced sleep tracking, which tracks sleeping respiration rate and sleep trends. Apple Watch Series 7 also comes with two new watch faces — Contour and Modular Duo.

The watch comes with an IP6X dust resistance rating and a WR50 water resistance rating. The company claims that the device can last for up to 18 hours on a single charge and comes with 33 percent faster charging compared to the last generation.