Apple Watch Series 7 price and availability in India have been officially announced. The new watch will go on sale in India from October 15, while customers can pre-order it from October 8. The company introduced the new Apple Watch last month along with the iPhone 13 series. Also Read - Apple Watch Series 7 price in India revealed: Know when you can buy it in India

While the new Apple smartwatch is already up for pre-order, it looks like the company is facing problems with the production of its latest wearable, much like iPhone 13 models. The Bloomberg report claims that the tech giant has pushed back the delivery dates of its watch series 7 and it is likely to get delivered in December, whereas some higher-priced models are marked as “currently unavailable.” Also Read - Apple Watch Series 7 in pics- Slim bezel display, durable body, new features

Delivery dates

The report further claims that the higher-priced models such as a Titanium case and a leather band are not even available for pre-order in the US. The India delivery date for the stainless steel variant shows a tentative date between November 13 to November 20. In contrast, the Titanium Case with Leather Link variant showcases the delivery date of November 22 to December 2. Also Read - Apple Watch Series 7 launched with a stylish curvy design: Price, features, sale date, and more

Apple Watch Series 7 price in India

The Apple watch series 7 are categorized in three price range-

Rs 41,900

Starlight Aluminium Case with Sport Band

Green Aluminium Case with Sport Band

Blue Aluminium Case with Sport Band

(PRODUCT) Red Aluminium Case with Sport Band

Midnight Aluminium Case with Nike Sport Band

Starlight Aluminium Case with Nike Sport Band

Rs 69,900

Silver Stainless Steel Case with Sport Band

Gold Stainless Steel Case with Sport Band

Graphite Stainless Steel Case with Sport Band

Rs 73,900

Silver Stainless Steel Case with Milanese Loop

Gold Stainless Steel Case with Milanese Loop

Graphite Stainless Steel Case with Milanese Loop

Rs 83,900

SpaceBlack Titanium Case with Leather Link

Titanium Case with Leather Link

Apple Watch Series 7: How to pre-order

If you want to buy the newly launched Watch Series 7, you can book it from the company’s official website. The company has made the Watch series 7 available for pre-order in Canada, UK, UAE, AUS, Mexico, Russia, South Africa, Australia, China, France, and Japan, including India starting from October 8.

The Apple watch series 7 comes with a large Always-On Retina Display, which has more screen area and thinner borders to accommodate additional on-screen content and make typing easier. It comes preloaded with watchOS 8, the company’s latest operating system, which includes features like the new Mindfulness app and enhanced Messages, and the Photos app.