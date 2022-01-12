comscore Apple Watch Series 8 might not come with a body temperature sensor
Apple Watch Series 8 might not come with the rumoured body temperature sensor

Apple Watch Series 8 might not come with the rumoured blood glucose and blood pressure sensors this year.

Apple’s upcoming Watch Series 8 is likely to house a bunch of new health sensors this time but looks like body temperature isn’t going to be one of them. A report by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman suggests the upcoming smartwatch will not come with the body temperature sensor as rumoured earlier. Chances are that the sensor will come out a year later. Other rumoured features like blood glucose monitoring, and blood pressure capabilities, are expected to come in the “second half of the decade”.

According to Gurman, “Don’t expect any of these soon, though. Body temperature was on this year’s roadmap, but chatter about it has slowed down recently. Blood pressure is at least two to three years away, while I wouldn’t be surprised if glucose monitoring doesn’t land until later in the second half of the decade.”

Introducing a feature like body temperature tracking can be quite useful in the current COVID-19 era. As per the renders shared earlier, the Apple Watch Series 8 will look almost the same as its predecessor. Renders suggest that the only noticeable change that the upcoming smartwatch will see is a couple of speaker grilles instead of just one. Although the render shows a black colour option, but it suggests that the smartwatch will come with a green shade just like Apple iPad Air.

It was earlier reported that the upcoming Apple smartwatch might come in three display sizes. For the unversed, Apple Watch Series 7 was launched in 41mm up from 40mm and 45mm up from 44mm. He hinted that the company might decide to go beyond 45mm this time.

Gurman has reiterated that in addition to the Apple Watch Series 8, the tech giant will launch a new rugged sports version and an entry-level model Apple Watch this year. The report further hints that Apple is likely to focus on design and larger battery in the Apple Watches.

  • Published Date: January 12, 2022 2:03 PM IST
  • Updated Date: January 12, 2022 2:42 PM IST

