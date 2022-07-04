The upcoming Apple Watch Series 8 is expected to come with a dedicated body temperature sensor that can detect if the user has a fever. As per Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the smartwatch will not tell you the exact temperature but will notify you if it detects a rise in the temperature. It will then recommend using a thermometer or going to see a doctor. Also Read - Global app spending reached $65 billion in first half of 2022: Report

Apple Watch Series 8 to detect fever

Apple Watch Series 8 is expected to come with this new sensor if it passes the internal testing phase successfully. Further, Gurman adds that this feature might also be present in the “rugged model” Apple Watch for athletes that is also expected to launch alongside Apple Watch Series 8 this year. Also Read - Apple's co-founder Steve Jobs to get posthumous Medal of Freedom on July 7: Check details

As per the official statement, “You can expect some new health-tracking features in this year’s Apple Watch. In April, I reported that Apple has been aiming to add body-temperature detection to its Series 8 model, assuming the capability passes muster during internal testing. I now believe the feature is a go for both the standard Apple Watch Series 8 and a new rugged edition that’s aimed at extreme sports athletes.” Also Read - iPhone tricks: How to lock apps on iPhone with a Passcode

An earlier report by The Wall Street Journal suggests that the said body temperature sensor might also be used for fertility tracking. It is likely to detect shifts in the body temperature that occurs when a person is pregnant or about to get their periods.

In terms of other features, the Apple Watch Series 8 is expected to get a faster chip and better activity tracking features including sleep tracking that could detect advanced sleep patterns and sleep apnea. In terms of design, the smartwatch might not see any major design updates, even when it comes to size. Also, previous reports have tipped the Watch Series 8 will get a car crash detection feature.

As for the design, the smartwatch is expected to come with a flat front glass display and there is no clear information about what the overall design could look like.