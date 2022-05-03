There have been a lot of speculations around the upcoming Apple Watch Series 8 coming with a body temperature sensor. According to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple was planning to introduce the body temperature measurement feature in Watch Series 7 itself but couldn’t, as it could not optimise the algorithm. Hence, the tech giant is expected to release it in the upcoming watch series. Also Read - Apple iPhone 14 Pro display panel to feature pill-and-hole design: Report

Apple Watch Series 8: Body temperature sensor

According to Kuo, Apple Watch Series 8 will come with a body temperature sensor and will be able to produce readings "in 2H22 if the algorithm meets Apple's stringent requirements before mass production". The same speculations are made by Wall Street Journal and Bloomberg as well.

The challenge in implementing precise body temperature measurement is that skin temperature quickly varies depending on outside environments. A smartwatch can't support core temperature measurement in terms of hardware, so it needs an excellent algorithm to work together. — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) May 1, 2022

In the tweet, Kuo further elaborated on the challenges that the company is facing. As per his tweet, “The challenge in implementing precise body temperature measurement is that skin temperature quickly varies depending on outside environments. A smartwatch can’t support core temperature measurement in terms of hardware, so it needs an excellent algorithm to work together.”

Hence, Apple will need to be fully convinced of the quality requirements of the Apple Watch Series 8 before it enters mass production. Kuo further revealed that Samsung has also come across the same problem as the Galaxy Watch 5 is expected to come with an in-built thermometer. “Unlike previous media reports, I think Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 in 2H22 might not support the body temperature measurement due to algorithm limitations.”, said Kuo in a tweet.

For the unversed, the Apple Watch Series 8 is expected to get a faster chip and better activity tracking features including sleep tracking that could detect advanced sleep patterns and sleep apnea. In terms of design, the smartwatch might not see any major design updates, even when it comes to size. Also, previous reports have tipped the Watch Series 8 will get a car crash detection feature.