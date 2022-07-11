comscore Apple's next sports-focused smartwatch might be branded as Watch Series 8 Pro
News

Apple Watch Series 8 'Pro' could be the rumoured rugged smartwatch by Apple

Wearables

Apple is likely to ditch the edition version and introduce a Pro model for its Apple Watch Series 98 this year.

Apple Watch Series 7, Watch Series SE

Apple is expected to launch three smartwatch models this year. These are likely to include Apple Watch Series 8, the new Apple Watch Series SE model and a rugged model. As per Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman’s latest newsletter Power On, the rugged model that will be the company’s extreme sports option will be branded Pro. Also Read - Apple MacBook Air with M2 chip to go on sale in India today: Check price, specs, features

Additionally, Gurman suggests that Apple might discontinue its Edition model and focus on this extreme sports option. Also Read - Apple Watch Series 8 to get more expensive new 'Rugged' version with bigger screen

Apple Watch Series 8 ‘Pro’ expected features

In the newsletter, Gurman hints that the said Apple Watch Series 8 Pro is likely to feature a larger and “shatter-resistant” display. In terms of other features, it will come with “enhanced hiking and swim tracking, longer battery life”. As for the design, this Apple Watch is expected to come with a bulkier, rugged case. This case, according to Gurman, will be made from “a premium, non-aluminum metal material. ” Also Read - Apple is bringing Lockdown Mode to iOS 16, macOS Ventura to battle spyware, cyber attacks

Most of what Gurman talked about in today’s newsletter he already reported – or other analysts also talked about. He thinks the Pro features of this upcoming Apple Watch will be a larger and more shatter-resistant display, enhanced hiking and swim tracking, longer battery life, and a heftier and rugged case made from a premium, nonaluminum metal material.

This rumoured smartwatch is expected to be powered by the S8 chipset which is the same as the Watch Series 7 and Series 6 models. It might also house a body temperature sensor that will detect and alert the user in case of a fever. Notably, the smartwatch might not exactly reveal the exact rise in the temperature.

In terms of pricing, the Apple Watch Series 8 Pro is likely to be priced at around $900 – $999 (approx Rs 70,000 – 80,000).

In a previous report, Gurman had suggested that this rugged edition model will have a bigger display measuring 2-inch in diagonal length. This is slightly bigger than the 1.9-inch display that comes in the Apple Watch Series 7. The standard Watch Series 8 will continue with the 1.9-inch screen, according to the report.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: July 11, 2022 9:49 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

How to send WhatsApp messages without typing on Android and iPhone
How To
How to send WhatsApp messages without typing on Android and iPhone
Nothing Phone (1) camera shots suggest it could take on Google Pixel 6a

Photo Gallery

Nothing Phone (1) camera shots suggest it could take on Google Pixel 6a

Amazfit GTS 4 Mini launch may happen in India soon

Wearables

Amazfit GTS 4 Mini launch may happen in India soon

Tata cars now more expensive as prices of passenger vehicles hiked

automobile

Tata cars now more expensive as prices of passenger vehicles hiked

Elon Musk says all employees will get extra childcare benefits soon

News

Elon Musk says all employees will get extra childcare benefits soon

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Apple Watch Series 8 Pro might debut with larger display, battery and more

Twitter to fight back Elon Musk with firm that invented Poison Pill defence

Nothing Phone (1) Price revealed: Here's how much it costs

Amazfit GTS 4 Mini launch may happen in India soon

Tata cars now more expensive as prices of passenger vehicles hiked

EU pass two new laws to reign in Big Tech: How they will affect you

How to add music on instagram story

Use 5 Gadgets and convert your home into a smart home

How to Schedule meetings in Windows Outlook

Hiking GST on online gaming from 18 percent to 28 percent will negatively impact industry: Experts

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Aiwa has launched its most awaited range of TV series, MAGNIFIQ with Magnificent Experience

Hands On

Aiwa has launched its most awaited range of TV series, MAGNIFIQ with Magnificent Experience
Asus ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro, Prize and Specification to know more Watch the Video

News

Asus ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro, Prize and Specification to know more Watch the Video
WhatsApp New Feature Alert: Users will be able to Delete 2 Days old messages, Here's how it will help.

News

WhatsApp New Feature Alert: Users will be able to Delete 2 Days old messages, Here's how it will help.
Xiaomi Cyberdog, This Smart Dog could be your Next Best Friend: Feature & Specs

News

Xiaomi Cyberdog, This Smart Dog could be your Next Best Friend: Feature & Specs

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999