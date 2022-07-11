Apple is expected to launch three smartwatch models this year. These are likely to include Apple Watch Series 8, the new Apple Watch Series SE model and a rugged model. As per Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman’s latest newsletter Power On, the rugged model that will be the company’s extreme sports option will be branded Pro. Also Read - Apple MacBook Air with M2 chip to go on sale in India today: Check price, specs, features

Additionally, Gurman suggests that Apple might discontinue its Edition model and focus on this extreme sports option.

Apple Watch Series 8 ‘Pro’ expected features

In the newsletter, Gurman hints that the said Apple Watch Series 8 Pro is likely to feature a larger and "shatter-resistant" display. In terms of other features, it will come with "enhanced hiking and swim tracking, longer battery life". As for the design, this Apple Watch is expected to come with a bulkier, rugged case. This case, according to Gurman, will be made from "a premium, non-aluminum metal material. "

Most of what Gurman talked about in today’s newsletter he already reported – or other analysts also talked about. He thinks the Pro features of this upcoming Apple Watch will be a larger and more shatter-resistant display, enhanced hiking and swim tracking, longer battery life, and a heftier and rugged case made from a premium, nonaluminum metal material.

This rumoured smartwatch is expected to be powered by the S8 chipset which is the same as the Watch Series 7 and Series 6 models. It might also house a body temperature sensor that will detect and alert the user in case of a fever. Notably, the smartwatch might not exactly reveal the exact rise in the temperature.

In terms of pricing, the Apple Watch Series 8 Pro is likely to be priced at around $900 – $999 (approx Rs 70,000 – 80,000).

In a previous report, Gurman had suggested that this rugged edition model will have a bigger display measuring 2-inch in diagonal length. This is slightly bigger than the 1.9-inch display that comes in the Apple Watch Series 7. The standard Watch Series 8 will continue with the 1.9-inch screen, according to the report.