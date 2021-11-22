Apple Watch Series 7 comes with features like blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) tracking and constant heart rate tracking. It can also detect atrial fibrillation (AFib) and can provide an electrocardiogram (ECG) report. The device runs watchOS 8, which comes with an upgraded Breathe app, called Mindfulness to help enhance your wellness both physically and mentally. It comes with enhanced sleep tracking, which tracks sleeping respiration rate and sleep trends. Apple Watch Series 7 also comes with two new watch faces — Contour and Modular Duo.

Apple Watch Series 8 is expected to be launched next year but the renders and leaks have already surfaced online. As per the CAD renders of Apple Watch Series 8 shared in a report by iDrop News, the upcoming series of Apple smartwatch is likely to look the same as Apple Watch Series 7 that debuted in September this year. Also Read - Flipkart Mobile Bonanza sale: Best deals on Poco M3, iPhone 12 mini, ROG Phone 3 and more

As per the report, these CAD renders are based on the images and CAD files received via people familiar with the matter. Renders suggest that the only noticeable change that the smartwatch will see is a couple of speaker grilles instead of just one. Although the render shows a black colour option, but it suggests that the smartwatch will come with a green shade just like Apple iPad Air. Also Read - Apple self-driving electric car debut may happen as early as 2025: Here's what you should expect

Since the design looks almost the same as its predecessor, Apple is expected to make it up to the buyers by introducing new features to the smartwatch. Notably, there is still a lot of time before the launch of Apple Watch Series 8 and hence the company might get creative with the design. The renders do not confirm that the watch will come out in this exact design.

Additionally, it was earlier reported by an industry insider and Display Supply Chain Consultants CEO Ross Young that the smartwatch might come in three display sizes. For the unversed, Apple Watch Series 7 was launched in 41mm up from 40mm and 45mm up from 44mm. He hinted that the company might decide to go beyond 45mm this time.

Don’t be surprised if there are 3 sizes next year… — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) October 12, 2021

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo revealed that Apple Watch Series 8 might come with new health management features like the ability to monitor body temperature.

Watch Series 7 price in India

Apple Watch Series 7 is available at a price of Rs 41,900 and comes in five aluminum case finishes including Green, Midnight, New Blue, Starlight, and (Product) Red. The stainless-steel model with sport band comes in Gold, Graphite, and Silver color variants with price at Rs 69,900. On the other hand, the stainless-steel model with Milanese loop costs Rs 73,900 and the titanium case with leather case costs Rs 83,900