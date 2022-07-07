Apple Watch Series 8 Rugged Version May Launch With Bigger Screen

Apple will be launching a new version of its smartwatch Apple Watch Series 8. The new version will be aimed at extreme sports athletes and will most probably be the most premium Apple Watch launching this year. Also Read - Apple Watch Series 8 to feature a 1.99-inch display

According to a Bloomberg report by Mark Gurman, Apple Watch Series 8 will get a new rugged version this year. This new variant will have a bigger display and battery and a rugged metal casing. Also Read - Apple Watch Series 8 is likely to detect fever with new in-built sensor

The report claims that the new Apple Watch Series 8 rugged edition will have a bigger display measuring 2-inch in diagonal length. This is slightly bigger than the 1.9-inch display that comes in the Apple Watch Series 7. The standard Watch Series 8 will continue with the 1.9-inch screen, according to the report. Also Read - Apple is rumoured to launch a 'flood' of new products this year: All you need to know

The new Rugged model will be getting around 7 percent more screen real estate compared to the standard Apple Watch. Apple will be demanding a premium for the new Rugged version and its benefits. The current Apple Watch Series 7 starts at a price of Rs 41,900. The athlete-centric hardware will be pegged higher than the standard variant.

In terms of build quality, Apple will be using a stronger metal compared to the standard version. The screen, too, will be more shatter resistant when compared to the standard version. Normally, Apple uses aluminum for its Watch series. Another benefit the rugged version will offer is a bigger battery pack. It will provide slightly better standby time.

The new Apple Watch 8 Series will most likely get the feature to detect body temperature. This feature is expected to be seen in the standard Apple Watch Series 8 as well. Apple will also be working on improving tracking sensors to measure aspects such as elevation.

The new Apple Watch Series will be powered by S8 processor which will be small upgrade to the S7 chip. The new Apple Watches are usually launched alongside the latest iPhone series. We can expect the new series to be launched around September.