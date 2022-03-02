comscore Apple Watch Series to get faster chip, major update to activity tracking
News

Apple Watch Series 8 to bring major updates to activity tracking

Wearables

Apart from launching the Watch Series 8, Apple is also expected to launch Watch SE and a dedicated watch for extreme sports.

Apple-watch-series-7-1200

Apple plans to bring major updates to its smartwatch lineup with the launch of the Apple Watch Series 8. The company introduced 41mm and 45mm screen sizes with the launch of the Watch Series 7 last year. In addition to that, Apple also reduced the bezel size in the Watch Series 7. But now a new report by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says that 2022 could be the “biggest [year] in the history of Apple since the original model”. Also Read - Tim Cook sends email to employees urging donation to relief efforts in Ukraine

Gurman said that Apple is expected to launch three new smartwatch models in the fall this year, which includes the Apple Watch Series 8, an Apple Watch SE and a rugged Apple Watch that is geared towards extreme sports. He said that the company isn’t expected to introduce any new health sensors this year but the much talked-about body temperature sensor. Besides the body temperature sensor, which is already available in the likes of the Fitbit Sense, Apple is also said to be working on blood pressure and blood sugar sensors. However, these sensors aren’t expected to arrive this year. Also Read - Apple event 2022: iPhone SE 3 launch date likely to be announced today

Additionally, the Apple Watch Series 8 is expected to get a faster chip and better activity tracking features. “But look out for major updates to activity tracking and faster chips across the board,” Gurman wrote. The latest report corroborates with a separate report by DSCC analyst Ross Young wherein he said that the company could launch three new Apple Watch models in 2022. Also Read - Apple blocks sales of its products, services in Russia

In a separate report dating back to January this year, Gurman said that the body temperature sensor was on the roadmap for 2022, however, it is now touted to be at least two to three years away. At the same time, he had said that features like blood pressure monitoring and blood sugar monitoring are expected to arrive in the second half of the decade. Also, reports have tipped the Watch Series 8 to get a car crash detection feature. Aside from this, details about the Watch Series 7 successor, that is, the Galaxy Watch Series 8 remain scarce for now.

  Published Date: March 2, 2022 1:02 PM IST

