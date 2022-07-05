Apple Watch Series 8 is the next big thing Apple is expected to announce this year. And by big, what we mean is not just an upgraded smartwatch, but rather an Apple Watch with a bigger display, shoving the screen-size boundaries from its older iterations. A new piece of information comes from the renowned analyst Ross Young, and as per him, the upcoming Series 8 will sport a bigger 1.99-inch display. Also Read - Apple AirPods Pro 2 earbuds might ditch heart rate sensor

Apple Watch Series 8 could launch in three sizes

Young reveals that the display size would be one of the Apple Watch Series 8’s major updates. A 1.99-inch screen comes roughly at around 50mm. That’s way bigger than the puny display upgrade from 44m to 45mm on the Apple Watch Series 7. Also Read - Apple iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max prices leaked months ahead of launch: Check price here

Previous rumors have noted that the Series 8 would come in different sizes, just like the predecessors. What this means is we are seeing 41mm, 45mm, and 50mm dial sizes. But it is unclear whether Apple will launch all three sizes.

As per a report by Jeff Pu of MacRumors, Luxshare will be the sole supplier of this 50mm or 1.99-inch Apple Watch model.

Other than this, there’s nothing else to discuss on the higher-end model of the Apple Watch Series 8.

Recently, Mark Gurman of Bloomberg revealed that the Series 8 will have a new feature up its sleeve. It is touted to come with a body-temperature detection. Although that should technically detect and show a reading, it won’t do that, rather it will simply tell you if you have a fever. It will then suggest you visit a doctor or use a real thermometer.

That’s pretty much what the Apple Watch Series 8 would offer – a bigger display and body temperature feature. Gurman has also stated recently that apart from these two upgrades, there won’t be any other major hardware upgrades.

The Series 8 is expected to come with the same Apple S6 chipset that made its debut with Apple Watch Series 6.