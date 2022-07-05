comscore Apple Watch Series 8 to get a massive display upgrade
News

Apple Watch Series 8 to feature a 1.99-inch display

Wearables

Apple Watch Series 8 is reported to launch with a bigger 1.99-inch display, that's around 50mm.

Apple watch series 7_4

Apple Watch Series 8 is the next big thing Apple is expected to announce this year. And by big, what we mean is not just an upgraded smartwatch, but rather an Apple Watch with a bigger display, shoving the screen-size boundaries from its older iterations. A new piece of information comes from the renowned analyst Ross Young, and as per him, the upcoming Series 8 will sport a bigger 1.99-inch display. Also Read - Apple AirPods Pro 2 earbuds might ditch heart rate sensor

Apple Watch Series 8 could launch in three sizes

Young reveals that the display size would be one of the Apple Watch Series 8’s major updates. A 1.99-inch screen comes roughly at around 50mm. That’s way bigger than the puny display upgrade from 44m to 45mm on the Apple Watch Series 7. Also Read - Apple iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max prices leaked months ahead of launch: Check price here

Previous rumors have noted that the Series 8 would come in different sizes, just like the predecessors. What this means is we are seeing 41mm, 45mm, and 50mm dial sizes. But it is unclear whether Apple will launch all three sizes.

As per a report by Jeff Pu of MacRumors, Luxshare will be the sole supplier of this 50mm or 1.99-inch Apple Watch model.

Other than this, there’s nothing else to discuss on the higher-end model of the Apple Watch Series 8.

Recently, Mark Gurman of Bloomberg revealed that the Series 8 will have a new feature up its sleeve. It is touted to come with a body-temperature detection. Although that should technically detect and show a reading, it won’t do that, rather it will simply tell you if you have a fever. It will then suggest you visit a doctor or use a real thermometer.

That’s pretty much what the Apple Watch Series 8 would offer – a bigger display and body temperature feature. Gurman has also stated recently that apart from these two upgrades, there won’t be any other major hardware upgrades.

The Series 8 is expected to come with the same Apple S6 chipset that made its debut with Apple Watch Series 6.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: July 5, 2022 1:55 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Vivo India offices raided by Enforcement Directorate under money laundering act
News
Vivo India offices raided by Enforcement Directorate under money laundering act
Tata Motors offering discounts of up to Rs 60,000 in July on these cars

Deals

Tata Motors offering discounts of up to Rs 60,000 in July on these cars

Asus ROG Phone 6 series to launch today: Check details

Mobiles

Asus ROG Phone 6 series to launch today: Check details

OnePlus Nord 2T to go on first sale today at 12 pm on Amazon, OnePlus.in

Deals

OnePlus Nord 2T to go on first sale today at 12 pm on Amazon, OnePlus.in

Apple AirPods Pro 2 earphones might not feature heart rate sensor

News

Apple AirPods Pro 2 earphones might not feature heart rate sensor

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Apple Watch Series 8 will feature a larger and brighter display

Vivo India offices raided by Enforcement Directorate under money laundering act

Maruti Suzuki Alto select variants discontinued, new Alto K10 to launch soon: Report

Approached for 5G tower installation? Government has a warning for you

Tata Motors offering discounts of up to Rs 60,000 in July on these cars

Use 5 Gadgets and convert your home into a smart home

How to Schedule meetings in Windows Outlook

Hiking GST on online gaming from 18 percent to 28 percent will negatively impact industry: Experts

How to Archive emails in Windows outlook

Top 5 upcoming Smartphones in July

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Use these 5 Smart Gadgets and Convert your Ordinary Home into A Smart Home

Features

Use these 5 Smart Gadgets and Convert your Ordinary Home into A Smart Home
Apple Watch Series 8 May Come with a Feature that will detect if you have fever or not

News

Apple Watch Series 8 May Come with a Feature that will detect if you have fever or not
Steps for How to Schedule meetings in Windows Outlook, Watch the video

Features

Steps for How to Schedule meetings in Windows Outlook, Watch the video
Steps for How to Archive emails in Windows outlook, To know more Watch the video

Features

Steps for How to Archive emails in Windows outlook, To know more Watch the video

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999