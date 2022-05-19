Apple Watch Series 8 design revealed ahead of official launch

Apple is reportedly planning to launch new Watch Series 8 along with the upcoming iPhone 14 series on September 13 and now a new report has claimed that the upcoming Watch Series 8 could feature an all-new design with a flat display. Also Read - YouTube's player will now show the 'most replayed' parts of a video to save your time

According to the leaker known as ShrimpApplePro, has claimed the upcoming Apple Watch Series 8 would come with a flat front glass display and there is no clear information about what the overall design could look like. Also Read - Huawei Mate Xs 2 foldable smartphone with 7.8-inch display launched: Price, specifications and more

“Heard from source today that there is a flat front glass display for apple watch display. High chance that this is the front glass for the Apple Watch Series 8. Haven’t heard any on how’s the redesign housing nor which model yet, illustration image only not real,” ShrimpApplePro said in a tweet. Also Read - OnePlus Nord 2T 5G to launch in India today: Expected price, specifications and more

Heard from source today that there is a flat front glass display for apple watch display. High chance that this is the front glass for the Apple Watch Series 8.

Haven’t heard any on how’s the redesign housing nor which model yet.

illustration image only not real. https://t.co/uC6i22Q0aZ pic.twitter.com/DmWh8FOZGE — ShrimpApplePro 🍤 (@VNchocoTaco) May 16, 2022

The company introduced 41mm and 45mm screen sizes with the launch of the Watch Series 7 last year. In addition to that, Apple also reduced the bezel size in the Watch Series 7. But now a new report by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says that 2022 could be the “biggest [year] in the history of Apple since the original model”.

Apple was planning to introduce the body temperature measurement feature in Watch Series 7 itself but couldn’t, as it could not optimise the algorithm. Hence, the tech giant is expected to release it in the upcoming watch series. Apple Watch Series 8 will come with a body temperature sensor and will be able to produce readings “in 2H22 if the algorithm meets Apple’s stringent requirements before mass production”.

(1/3)

Apple canceled body temperature measurement for Apple Watch 7 because the algorithm failed to qualify before entering EVT stage last year. I believe Apple Watch 8 in 2H22 could take body temperature if the algorithm can meet Apple’s high requirements before mass production. — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) May 1, 2022

The Apple Watch Series 8 is expected to get a faster chip and better activity tracking features including sleep tracking that could detect advanced sleep patterns and sleep apnea. In terms of design, the smartwatch might not see any major design updates, even when it comes to size. Also, previous reports have tipped the Watch Series 8 will get a car crash detection feature.