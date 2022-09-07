comscore Apple WatchUltra, Watch Series 8, Watch SE launched : Check details
News

Apple Watch Ultra, Watch Series 8 launched with temperature sensor, crash detector: Check details

Wearables

Apple Watch Series 8 will get fall detection, medical emergency services and more. The temperature sensor on the new Watch Series 8 samples temperature every 5 seconds

Apple Watch Ultra

Apple has launched the new Apple Watch Series 8. The new Apple Watch Series 8 also gets a new Ultra variant which is a first for the American company. The Apple Watch Series 8 comes in three different sizes. The new Watch Series 8 has additional features and the Ultra variant also gets some significant upgrades. Apple claims this is the ‘best Apple Watch series’ yet.  The standard Watch Series 8 now gets a temperature sensor, considered essential in the fight against Covid-19. Also Read - Apple Watch Pro leaked cases and drawings hint at bigger display, extra button

Apple Watch Ultra

The Apple Watch Ultra comes with a new Titanium built and is built for extreme conditions. The new Apple Watch Ultra gets 2 speakers, 3 mics for better connection. All Ultra variants comes with cellular compatibility. It gets 36 hours of battery life. The battery life can go up to 60 hours.  There’s also a new night mode for better visibility. The new Watch Ultra gets three different bands called Alpine, Trail, Dive for better comfort and durability with specific activities in mind. The new Watch Ultra gets features dedicated to professional athletes. The Apple Watch Ultra also comes with a siren to make distress calls when required. The Apple Watch Ultra will be priced at $799 and it will be available starting from September 23. Also Read - Apple AirPods Pro 2 likely to be announced on September 7 alongside iPhone 14, Watch 8

Apple Watch Series 8

Also Read - iPhone 14 price increase may be lower than expected: Check price and features here

The new Apple Watch Series 8 will get Fall Detection, medical emergency services and more. The temperature sensor on the new Watch Series 8 samples temperature every 5 seconds. You can track the change in temperature. The new Apple Watch Series 8 also gets a new crash detector which uses AI and crash data and notify emergency contacts immediately.

Apple Watch Series 8 comes with a new Low Power mode which can provide up to 36 hours of standby by reducing all unnecessary actions. Apple Watch Series 8 will be available four colours in the standard variant and three colours in the stainless steel variant. The new Apple Watch Series 8 has been launched at USD 399 for GPS and 499 for cellular. The Watch Series 8 will be available from September 16.

Apple Watch SE

Apple has also launched the new Watch SE which is a more affordable wearable. The new SE will be available in three colours with the use of recycled aluminum. The new SE which also comes with emergency services and also get crash detection. The SE display is 30 percent larger than the Watch Series 3. The Apple Watch SE will sell at a price of USD 249 for GPS, USD 299 for cellular.

  • Published Date: September 7, 2022 10:43 PM IST
  • Updated Date: September 7, 2022 11:10 PM IST
