Apple Watch to the rescue again; saves woman from rapist

Here’s yet another example on why you should wear an Apple Watch. After incidents of saving lives, the Watch has now allegedly come to the rescue of a woman. A woman in Calgary in the Canadian province of Alberta claims the Apple Watch saved her life and also from potentially being raped.

On April 1, the woman was asleep in her home following a day at work. She however woke up to the sound of her dogs barking. On seeing a figure moving around her home, she tried to reach for her phone but realized that it was not there. She however had the presence of mind to text her boyfriend via her Apple Watch, who in turn called 911.

When the police arrived they found the suspect, John Joseph Macindoe, hiding in the woman’s kitchen, CBC reports. Following investigations, Macindoe has pleaded guilty on charges of breaking and entering with intent to sexually assault a woman.

As per the report, Macindoe planned the rape for weeks, if not months. He had a clone of her building’s access card and a copy of her keys made. Additionally, Macindoe was found to be in possession of a rape bag. This included a balaclava, buck knife, pliers, zip ties, condoms, lubricant, Benadryl, a ball gag, and more. Further investigation of Macindoe’s home revealed bags containing clumps of the woman’s hair and two pairs of her underwear.

This is not the first instance of the Apple Watch coming to the rescue of a human being. Recently, the wearable saved the life of a man who fell down a steep cliff while hiking in New Jersey. The Watch essentially detected a hard fall and immediately called 911, thereby saving the his life.