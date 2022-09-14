Apple Watch Ultra and Watch Series 8 and Watch SE battery size revealed: Check price, features and more

Apple recently launched the new Watch Series 8 alongside two new Watch models, including the Watch Ultra as well as Watch SE. According to newly uncovered specifications in a Chinese certification database, the Apple Watch Ultra features a 76% larger battery compared to the 45mm Series 8. The ‌Apple Watch Ultra‌ features a 542mAh battery while the 45mm Apple Watch Series 8 features a 308mAh battery. Also Read - Apple Event 2022: iOS 16, WatchOS 9 are coming to iPhones, Apple Watch Series on September 12

The Cupertino based tech giant also announced the Watch SE in two sizes as well. The 40mm variant has a 245mAh battery pack, while the 44mm version has a 296mAh battery pack. Also Read - Apple Event 2022: iPhone 14 to cost Rs 79,900, iPhone 14 Pro priced at Rs 1,29,900 and Watch Series 8 prices start at Rs 45,900 in India

Apple Watch Ultra, Apple Watch 8, Apple Watch 8 SE price

The new Apple Watch Ultra has been priced at Rs 89,990. Customers in India, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Japan, the UAE, the UK, the US, and more than 40 other countries and regions can order Apple Watch Ultra, with availability in stores beginning Friday, September 23. Also Read - Apple Watch Ultra will set you back by a whopping Rs 89,990 in India: Check details

The Apple Watch Series 8 prices start at Rs 45,900 for the standard Aluminum cases, the stainless steel variant starts at a whopping Rs 74,900 and it can go all the way up to Rs 79,900 for the top variant. The new generation of Apple Watch SE has a starting price of Rs 29,900. The Watch will be available from September 16. The SE will be available in a single Aluminium case and three different colours.

Apple Watch Ultra Specifications

The Apple Watch Ultra comes with a new Titanium built and is built for extreme conditions. The new Apple Watch Ultra gets 2 speakers, 3 mics for better connection. All Ultra variants comes with cellular compatibility. It gets 36 hours of battery life. The battery life can go up to 60 hours. There’s also a new night mode for better visibility. The new Watch Ultra gets three different bands called Alpine, Trail, Dive for better comfort and durability with specific activities in mind. The new Watch Ultra gets features dedicated to professional athletes.

Apple Watch Series Specifications 8

The new Apple Watch Series 8 will get Fall Detection, medical emergency services and more. The temperature sensor on the new Watch Series 8 samples temperature every 5 seconds. You can track the change in temperature. The new Apple Watch Series 8 also gets a new crash detector which uses AI and crash data and notify emergency contacts immediately. Apple Watch Series 8 comes with a new Low Power mode which can provide up to 36 hours of standby by reducing all unnecessary actions.

Apple Watch SE Specifications

Apple has also launched the new Watch SE which is a more affordable wearable. The new SE will be available in three colours with the use of recycled aluminum. The new SE which also comes with emergency services and also get crash detection. The SE display is 30 percent larger than the Watch Series 3.