Apple Watch Series 8, new Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch Ultra launched in India. The new Apple Watch Ultra is the most expensive Apple Watch ever and comes with some ‘Pro’ grade features. The new Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch SE continue to remain on the same price point as before. Also Read - Apple Watch Ultra, Watch Series 8 launched with temperature sensor, crash detector: Check details

The new Apple Watch Ultra has been priced at Rs 89,990. Customers in India, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Japan, the UAE, the UK, the US, and more than 40 other countries and regions can order Apple Watch Ultra today, with availability in stores beginning Friday, September 23. Also Read - Apple Watch SE 2 likely to arrive along with Apple Watch 8, Apple Watch Pro on September 7

The Apple Watch Series 8 prices start at Rs 45,900 for the standard Aluminum cases, the stainless steel variant starts at a whopping Rs 74,900 and it can go all the way up to Rs 79,900 for the top variant. Also Read - Apple Watch Pro leaked cases and drawings hint at bigger display, extra button

The new generation of Apple Watch SE has a starting price of Rs 29,900. The Watch will be available from September 16. The SE will be available in a single Aluminium case and three different colours.

Apple is offering three months of Apple Fitness+ for customers who purchase Apple Watch Ultra, Apple Watch Series 8, or Apple Watch SE, or new purchases of Apple Watch Series 4 or later.

The new Apple Watch Ultra introduces a 49mm titanium case and flat sapphire front crystal. Apple claims it comes with the biggest and brightest Apple Watch display yet. It also gets a new customisable action button which offers instant access to specific function. Apple claims the Watch Ultra has the best battery life of any Apple Watch, reaching up to 36 hours during normal use.Additionally, a new low-power setting, ideal for multi-day experiences, can extend battery life to reach up to 60 hours.