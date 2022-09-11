comscore Apple Watch Ultra repair fees is roughly Rs 43,000, Insane?
News

Apple Watch Ultra: You will have to pay roughly Rs 43,000 if you break it

Wearables

Apple has revealed the repair cost of the Apple Watch Ultra. And for its repair cost, you can almost buy a new Watch Series 8.

Earlier this week, Apple announced its Apple Watch lineup for the year. This time around there are three smartwatches by the Cupertino giant, the new Apple Watch SE, Apple Watch Series 8, and Apple Watch Ultra. The Watch Ultra is the most expensive and most durable smartwatch by the brand. However, if you break it or if in case something unfortunate happens, you will have to cash out as much as Rs 43,000. Also Read - Apple A16 Bionic Geekbench results show a nominal performance difference over A15 Bionic

Apple Watch Ultra’s repair cost is here

Apple has just announced its repair costs for the Apple Watch Ultra in China. And it has the most expensive repair fees of any Apple Watch till date. Apple will charge CNY 3,749 (roughly Rs 43,113 or $541) for repairing the Apple Watch. This translates to almost 50-60 percent of the price of the smartwatch, depending on the region you live in. Also Read - iPhone SE 2022 price hiked after iPhone 14 launch: Here’s how much it costs now

Those who have an AppleCare+ subscription will be able to do the repair for just CNY 588 (roughly Rs 6,762 or $85). You can get the AppleCare+ subscription for CNY 799 (roughly Rs 9,188 or $115) for two years in China. Also Read - Apple likely to start iPhone 14 production in India soon: Report

It is worth noting that these prices are for China and not for other regions like India. Apple is yet to disclose the repair cost of the Watch Ultra in India. As for the AppleCare+, it costs Rs 10,900 in India for the Watch Ultra. In the US, the repair cost for the smartwatch is $499.

While the repair cost for the Apple Watch Ultra is on the expensive side, do note that the smartwatch itself costs Rs 89,900. But interestingly, for that price, the smartwatch has MIL-STD 810H standard certification and is water-resistant up to 100mm.

Other than the durability, the smartwatch has a lot to offer. It has the biggest dial ever in an Apple Watch, coming at 49mm. It has a titanium casing and a sapphire crystal screen with a crazy 2000 nits of brightness. For comparison, even some expensive smartphones come with 1200-1500 nits of brightness, having said that, the Watch Ultra appears to be designed strictly for outdoor usage.

In India, the smartwatch can be ordered right away and the shipping will start on September 23.

  • Published Date: September 11, 2022 1:05 PM IST
  • Updated Date: September 11, 2022 1:07 PM IST
Apple Watch Ultra's repair cost is insane
