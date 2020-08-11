After a few weeks of waiting, Apple has finally released the first public beta of watchOS 7. This preliminary version can be downloaded from the Apple beta program website, which you must sign up first if you want to enter the testing phase. Keep in mind, however, that the operating system is still under development, so there could be glitches and performance issues with your Apple Watch. Also Read - Apple Watch users to get new feature-packed Google Maps soon

Apple itself emphasizes: “The watchOS 7 public beta updates are still in development, which means that some applications and services probably do not work as expected. And that their data may not be compatible with previous versions”. If you are aware of the risks and are still determined to try it. Log in to the Apple beta program from your iPhone (paired with the Apple Watch) with your Apple ID from the following link. Also Read - Apple Watch 6 could get smaller battery than Watch 5

Select WatchOS 7 and then click on “Enroll your Apple Watch”. Inside, you can download the necessary file by pressing the blue “Download profile” button. Once downloaded, it will ask you to restart the device. Once done, go to Settings> General> Software Updates, and WatchOS 7 will be visible. It will download like any other update. The new OS is only compatible with the Apple Watch Series 3, Series 4 and Series 5. Also Read - Apple Watch detects heart disease missed by Hospital in 80-year old patient

Apple’s watchOS 7 new features

WatchOS 7, despite not being a significant leap from the previous version, integrates several interesting new features. For example, you can use watch faces designed by third-party developers. Training now boasts Dance activities such as Cardio Dance or Hip-Hop, among other styles. The watch can identify your arms’ movements and the body’s vertical position to check that your exercise is correct.

However, one of the new features of WatchOS 7 is sleep analysis. After being one of the most requested functions by users, sleep measurement finally reaches the wearable. The function also helps machine learning to check that you are asleep. And if the above were not enough, the OS can now alert users to wash their hands for 20 seconds.