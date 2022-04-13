Apple is expected to introduce a bundle of health features in the coming Apple Watch Series, however, it seems the blood pressure feature is something that won’t see the light of the day before 2024. As reported by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple will need to delay the blood pressure feature and it won’t arrive on Apple Watch until “2024 at the earliest”. Also Read - Amazon Fab Phones Fest sale: Discounts on iPhone 12, OnePlus Nord 2, Redmi Note 11

Apple delays blood pressure feature: What went wrong?

Apple has reportedly "hit some snags" as the "accuracy has been a challenge during testing". The tech giant is working on an updated sensor and software for the upcoming Apple Watch. Notably, this blood pressure feature might not exactly give you the specific readings, instead, it will alert users in the case of hypertension. It will further advise users to see a doctor in such cases.

In addition to the blood pressure feature, Apple is also expected to bring a non-invasive blood sugar feature to Apple Watch. However, as per the report by Bloomberg, this feature is also "several years away" as the company does not have a timeline for it.

Apple watchOS 9: What to expect

Before the blood pressure feature, it is expected that Apple’s Health app will introduce expanded sleep tracking functionality, medicine management, and new women’s health features. The medical management feature will let users scan the bottle of medicines into the app so that it can monitor and remind you to take the medicines on time. However, there are chances that the initial version might not have all these functions.

For the unversed, Apple is likely to roll out enhanced atrial fibrillation detection in watchOS 9 which will be introduced at WWDC 2022. The feature will soon be able to calculate “burden” or how often a person is in a state of atrial fibrillation in a span of time.

watchOS 9 will also introduce a low-power mode that will let the smartwatch run select apps and features to minimise battery exhaustion.