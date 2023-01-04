Apple is reportedly working on an ‘Airpods Lite’ TWS earbuds to compete against cheaper wireless earbuds. For the unversed, AirPods currently come in four different models, ranging from the second-generation AirPods to the advanced AirPods Max, and while they’ve become quite popular earphones, they’re not exactly cheap. Also Read - Apple’s third-gen iPad Mini joins the company’s obsolete product list

Apple might soon launch AirPods Lite

According to Haitong International Securities analyst Jeff Pu, the demand for AirPods is expected to drop by 2023, reports 9to5Mac. Also Read - Apple Watch Ultra 2 may use micro-LED display, low-cost AirPods may launch in 2024

Moreover, based on his industry sources, he claims that shipments of AirPods are expected to drop from 73 million units in 2022 to 63 million in 2023. It may be a result of “soft AirPods 3” demand in combination with the fact that Apple may not release new AirPods this year, according to the report. Also Read - India's push for Apple MacBook production involves a better incentive scheme

Although it’s unclear what exactly this product is or what features it’ll have, Pu describes it as a ‘lower-cost earbud’ that will compete with non-Apple products, the report added.

Last year, Apple released the second generation of its AirPods Pro which offered several upgrades, including the next generation H1 processor. They were launched at Rs 26,900 in India. The updated model boasts improvements to audio quality while keeping the same design as its predecessor.

Apple claims the H2 chip delivers an “exceptional acoustic experience and cancels up to twice as much noise over the previous generation AirPods Pro.” Apple also introduced Personalised Spatial Audio on the latest AirPods Pro and it lets users create a custom profile for themselves based on their ear shape and size.

The stem of the AirPods Pro 2 now supports Touch control. You can control media playback and turn up the volume without using another device by just swiping up or down on the stem.

Additionally, the analyst further revealed a few key details about the upcoming Apple Watch Ultra model. It is likely to feature a 2.1-inch display with increased brightness, up from the current 1.92-inch OLED display.

–With inputs from IANS