Apple s AR/VR headset now tipped to arrive in 2023

Apple hosted the Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) 2022 last year wherein it announced a host of software updates from iOS 16 and macOS Ventura to homeOS. It also announced new hardware devices at the event including a new MacBook Air and a new MacBook Pro. What remained missing from the keynote address last night was any mention of the company’s much-awaited AR/VR headset and the operating system that will power its ‘wearable computer hardware’, that is, realityOS. Also Read - Apple unveils iOS 16: List of compatible devices; how to install it now

Reports prior to last night’s event had suggested that Apple will use its developers’ conference this year to introduce a new platform and a new device this year as it did with the HomePod back in 2020 and countless other devices in the past. This year, Apple was expected to add realityOS and its AR/VR headset to its widening portfolio of products. Also Read - Apple iOS 16 adds new iPhone 13 camera features for Portraits and Cinematic mode: Check details

On the other hand, there were other reports that had hinted towards Apple announcing realityOS at WWDC 2022 and keeping the launch of its AR/VR headset for later this year in order to focus on software products at the event. Instead, the company pulled a page from its AirTags launch book and made no mention of the device or the OS at all. Also Read - Apple quietly increases price of MacBook Air M1 after launching MacBook Air M2

Now, noted Apple analyst Ming Chi Kuo says that Apple is expected to launch its augmented reality and virtual reality, often called mixed reality together, based headset sometime in 2023. In a series of tweets today, Kuo said that the company’s AR/VR headset will enter testing phase sometime in third quarter of 2022 and the device will be launched in January 2023. He also said that the device will be up for sale sometime before WWDC 2023.

(2/2)

1. EVT starting from 3Q22.

2. Media event on Jan 2023.

3. Delivery of development toolkit within 2-4 weeks after the event.

4. Starting pre-order in 2Q23.

5. Hitting store shelves before WWDC 2023. — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) June 7, 2022

Talking about the delay, the analyst says that delay in the shipment of the company’s AR/VR headset is expected to the Covid-restrictions in China’s Shanghai, which he says interrupted the development process. Another reason why Apple might have delayed the launch is due to the ongoing global chip shortage that has several affected the availability of smartphones and other devices in the market.