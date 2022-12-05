Apple’s long-rumored AR/VR headset is expected to materialize in 2023. The estimated launch timeline for its release was previously said to be Q2 of 2023. Now, however, as per analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the Mixed Reality headset by Apple could be delayed. Also Read - Samsung plans to make fingerprint login 2.5 billion times safer: Here's how

Apple’s Mixed Reality headset could be delayed because of software

Kuo took to Twitter to reveal that the Apple Mixed Reality headset could be delayed to H2 of 2023. Previously, it was tipped to launch in Q2 of 2023. The reason for the delay is said to be 'software-related issues'.

(7/8)

(7/8)

The mass shipment schedule of components is still likely 1H23/2Q23, but due to postponed mass shipment schedule of the end product, Apple MR headset shipment forecast in 2023 will likely be less than 500k units, which is lower than the market consensus of 800k-1,200k units. — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) December 4, 2022

No explicit details have been given but it appears that Apple is working on the software that will boot the AR/VR headset and there are some constraints to be addressed.

Though the headset’s launch is delayed further in 2023, the mass shipments for the components are expected to commence in H1 of 2023. The final release will likely happen sometime in 2H23.

Since the launch is now tipped for H2 of next year, Apple may allow developers to make AR/VR apps for the headset in Q2.

Every year, Apple has its software event called WWDC (Worldwide Developers Conference) and it is held sometime in June, i.e. in Q2.

That said, Apple may announce Software Development Kit for the headset allowing developers to start making apps for the Mixed Reality headset.

Apple hasn’t confirmed any details about the headset or its software, so for now, everything should be taken with a pinch of salt.

The headset, however, is coming and will be expensive. Kuo has estimated that Apple will ship less than 500,000 units of the headset in 2023 owing to its high price.