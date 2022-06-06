comscore Apple's VR headset to feature content created by Hollywood directors
  • Home
  • Wearables
  • Apples Vr Headset To Feature Content Created By Hollywood Directors Report
News

Apple's VR headset to feature content created by Hollywood directors: Report

Wearables

The mixed reality device may not make an appearance at Apple's annual WWDC either, as Apple may shift its focus towards software instead.

MacBook-Apple-Headset

Tech giant Apple is reportedly teaming up with Hollywood directors to create video content for its upcoming augmented reality (AR)/virtual reality (VR) headset. Sources familiar with the matter told The New York Times that Jon Favreau is just one of the directors involved — he is reportedly tasked with delivering a mixed reality experience based on Prehistoric Planet, the dinosaur-filled Apple TV Plus series he produced, reports The Verge. Also Read - Apple's mixed reality headset will have content created by Hollywood directors

Unfortunately, it does not look like users will be able to immerse themselves in a Jurassic Park-like landscape anytime soon as the tech giant may not launch its headset until 2023. Also Read - WWDC 2022 is in next week: Here's what we expect to see from Apple's event

The mixed reality device may not make an appearance at Apple’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) either, as Apple may shift its focus towards software instead. Also Read - Apple iPadOS 16 to focus on improving multitasking experience: Check details

Sources told the NYT that Apple is gearing up to introduce a toolkit for developers to add camera and voice functionality to their apps, enabling hands-free control ahead of the headset’s arrival.

Apple has not yet confirmed the existence of the headset, but the device will likely be capable of offering both immersive virtual reality experiences, as well as virtual overlays made to look like they are part of the real world.

–IANS

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: June 6, 2022 9:00 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Snapchat adds new restaurant recommendation feature, here's how to use it
How To
Snapchat adds new restaurant recommendation feature, here's how to use it
Samsung confirms "Galaxy Watch 5" moniker of its upcoming smartwatch

Wearables

Samsung confirms "Galaxy Watch 5" moniker of its upcoming smartwatch

Ravi Shastri's Audi 100 gets a complete restoration: See how it looks!

Photo Gallery

Ravi Shastri's Audi 100 gets a complete restoration: See how it looks!

Apple's mixed reality headset will have content created by Hollywood directors

News

Apple's mixed reality headset will have content created by Hollywood directors

Microsoft, Amazon come to Tesla Employees' rescue after Elon Musk wants them to return to office

News

Microsoft, Amazon come to Tesla Employees' rescue after Elon Musk wants them to return to office

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Apple's VR headset to feature content created by Hollywood directors

Snapchat adds new restaurant recommendation feature, here's how to use it

Samsung confirms "Galaxy Watch 5" moniker of its upcoming smartwatch

Ravi Shastri's Audi 100 gets a complete restoration: See how it looks!

Ravi Shastri's Audi 100 gets a complete restoration: See how it looks!

How to Auto Delete Youtube History

WhatsApp may eventually allow you to edit messages even after they have been sent

Best Gaming Laptops Under Rs. 50000

Smartwatches under Rs 2000

Here are the Dizo Watch S alternatives you can consider buying

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Facebook Messenger will dedicate a calling option that will be available soon

News

Facebook Messenger will dedicate a calling option that will be available soon
Meta introduces new tools for editing Reels on Instagram and Facebook, watch video to know more

News

Meta introduces new tools for editing Reels on Instagram and Facebook, watch video to know more
Google Chrome is set to restrict notifications from

News

Google Chrome is set to restrict notifications from "disruptive" websites soon
TIKTOK Is Relaunching In India, Here's Everything you need to know

News

TIKTOK Is Relaunching In India, Here's Everything you need to know

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999