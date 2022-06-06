Apple's VR headset to feature content created by Hollywood directors

Tech giant Apple is reportedly teaming up with Hollywood directors to create video content for its upcoming augmented reality (AR)/virtual reality (VR) headset. Sources familiar with the matter told The New York Times that Jon Favreau is just one of the directors involved — he is reportedly tasked with delivering a mixed reality experience based on Prehistoric Planet, the dinosaur-filled Apple TV Plus series he produced, reports The Verge. Also Read - Apple's mixed reality headset will have content created by Hollywood directors

Unfortunately, it does not look like users will be able to immerse themselves in a Jurassic Park-like landscape anytime soon as the tech giant may not launch its headset until 2023.

The mixed reality device may not make an appearance at Apple's annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) either, as Apple may shift its focus towards software instead.

Sources told the NYT that Apple is gearing up to introduce a toolkit for developers to add camera and voice functionality to their apps, enabling hands-free control ahead of the headset’s arrival.

Apple has not yet confirmed the existence of the headset, but the device will likely be capable of offering both immersive virtual reality experiences, as well as virtual overlays made to look like they are part of the real world.

–IANS