Audio launches of the day: LG Tone Free, Hammer Solo 3.0

TWS earbuds launched today: LG Tone Free has been launched in two variants starting at Rs 24,999 while the Hammer Solo 3.0 costs Rs 1,899.

What was a slow day for audio product launches saw two truly wireless earbuds launched in India – the LG Tone Free and the Hammer Solo 3.0. Both these TWS earbuds cater to very different price segments in the market. Also Read - LG introduces Tone Free FN7 wireless earbuds with active nose cancellation

Where the LG Tone comes with an industry-first feature like ‘UVO nano’ technology that disinfects itself using ultraviolet light, the Hammer Solo 3.0 comes with what the company calls “HI-FI True stereo sound with deep bass quality”.

The LG Tone Free has been priced starting at Rs 24,990 for the FN6 variant while the FN7 variant has been priced at Rs 29,990. Consumers can avail a 70 percent discount on the FN7 as part of a pre-booking offer, valid till 5 January 2021 only.

The Hammer Solo 3.0 on the other hand caters to a budget segment with a retail price tag of Rs 1,899.

LG Tone Free

The LG Tone Free series comes equipped with the company’s UVnano charging case with ultraviolet light that sanitizes the earbuds, eliminating 99.9 percent bacteria while charging. This is an industry-first feature.

Hygiene has become an important parameter for consumers while taking a decision when buying a new product. We are happy to announce our latest launch of the LG TONEFREE Wireless Earbuds with the unique UV Nano and Meridian Technology, that will provide the perfect solution for audiophiles looking for unmatched hygiene and quality and the very best that audio technology has to offer.” said Hak Hyun Kim- Director- Home Entertainment- LG Electronics India

The earbuds also come with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), Meridian-tuned premium sound and a glossy finish on the earbuds. It also comes with a  silicone tip for that extra grip.

The company touts the Tone Free to provide 7 hours of playtime from a full charge while the charging case is capable of providing an extra 21-hours. It also supports fast charging where it can deliver up to 60 minutes of playtime with 5 minutes of charge.

The Tone Free also comes with IPX4 sweat and water resistance which is ideal for runners. Other features include Noise Reduction and Echo Cancellation.

Hammer Solo 3.0

The Hammer Solo 3.0 comes with an auto sensor to turn the earbuds on and off automatically when you open or close the lid of the charging case. The company says that it can offer up to 3.5 hours of playtime on a single charge and 120 hours of standby time thanks to a 400mAh battery inside.

It comes with a touch control panel on the buds that can help play/pause music and even shuffle between tracks. The Solo 3.0 also offers IPX3 water-resistance certification.

We are delighted to introduce our first ever long TWS with volume controls. HAMMER SOLO 3.0 TWS is induced with a high quality and an attractive design which definitely will pave its way into being every consumer’s first choice. Besides this, The new Solo 3.0 sets itself apart due to its multifunctional buttons and an inbuilt microphone feature. Looking forward to an amazing response”

The Hammer Solo 3.0 is compatible with both Android and iOS devices.

  • Published Date: January 4, 2021 8:05 PM IST

Best Sellers