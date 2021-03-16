Beginners guide to purchasing a budget smartwatch

We reguraly test out multiple smartwatches from various manufacturers on a regular basis, all of which have different pros and cons. This means that no single smartwatch is built for everyone, thus making the buying decision a bit difficult for many. Adding to this is that almost every smartphone brand and then some have various smartwatch offerings. If you are one who is looking to buy a new budget smartwatch, here’s a list of things that you need to keep in mind before purchasing a smartwatch. Also Read - Flix S1 smartwatch with 24/7 temperature tracking launched in India

Watch compatibility

Device compatibility should be your major concern as not all smartwatches are compatible with each and every smartphone. For eg, the Apple Watch works only with iOS devices, Samsung’s Tizen-powered smartwatches are compatible with both iOS and Android, Google Wear OS watches are compatible with Android devices and do not function properly with iOS devices. So before purchasing a smartwatch you should first check out its compatibility with your smartphone. Also Read - Garmin Vivoactive 3 Element smartwatch launched in India: Price, features and more

Also Read - 5 tech gift ideas for Christmas and New Year

Display

A smartwatches display is what you are going to keep on interacting with throughout the day, due to which display quality should be your top-most priority. Most budget smartwatches use LCD displays to keep the costs down, however, these displays are not as thin or as power efficient when compared to smartwatches with OLED displays. OLED displays have much better overall lighting and are able to turn off pixels individually, thus providing deeper blacks, while at the same time saving on battery. Smartwatches using black and white displays last much longer compared to colour watches but are not as appealing to the eyes, also most monochrome watches come with a lower amount of features.

Design and Build Quality

Due to it being an accessory that you wear at all times, the build quality is very important. Before you purchase a smartwatch, be sure to check the build of the device thoroughly. Check if it is made out of metal or plastic, check for wobbly or mushy buttons, loose straps, touch response and more. Getting a sturdy smartwatch will help you use it for a longer time duration.

Apart from the build quality, you should also look for a smartwatch with a modern design, so that it does not look outdated and you are comfortable owning it for a few years.

Features

There are a few essential features that you should look for in all smartwatches like a step tracker, a heart rate sensor, sleep tracking, notification support and more. If you get all of these you can also look for additional features like an SpO2 sensor, GPS tracking and more. Take a look at all of the features you need and then select a smartwatch which can support all your needs.

Take note, it fitness matters to you, try and look for a smartwatch, which comes with features like 24×7 heart-rate monitoring, blood oxygen tracking and other fitness-related data. Also try to check online reviews before buying to know which smartwatch will provide you with accurate results.

Easy to use companion app

All of the data that the smartwatch collects will be relayed to its companion app. Before you buy, just download the companion app and check its usability. If you feel comfortable using it then you can go ahead with the purchase. However, if you find the UI to be complex, then you can keep looking for another smartwatch which has a better companion app.

Calling capabilities

If you are looking for the watch to become a replacement to your phone at times then you might need calling facilities inside of it. If you need then you should get a smartwatch with LTE capabilities, that will allow you to make and receive calls from your wrist on the go, while at the same time allowing you to access the internet at all times.

Battery life and charging

Most smartwatches with colour displays tend to come with a battery life between one to two days. Smartwatches with a monochrome display manage to last much longer, with many such watches having a battery life of over 30 days. Depending on your necessities you can choose on which smartwatch you need to purchase. Also check on what charging technology the watch uses and how much time does it take to charge from 0 to 100 percent. This will allow you to plan the charging cycle of your watch.