News

Best budget smartwatch options to gift your family this Raksha bandhan

Wearables

Check out the best budget smartwatch gifting ideas that you can get for your loved ones on the auspicious occasion of Raksha bandhan this year.

  Updated: August 1, 2020 3:01 PM IST
Realme Watch Review (10)

The auspicious occasion of Raksha bandhan is coming up and all the brothers and sisters out there might be looking for some great gifting ideas. Well, whether your sibling is into wearable technology or not, a smartwatch is a unique idea gifting idea for in today’s world where we are always connected to the web, and where an emphasis on fitness is imperative. To ease out your trouble, here are 5 budget smartwatches you can buy for your loved ones on the occasion of Raksha bandhan this year. Also Read - Huami Amazfit BIP S Review: Budget smartwatch that brings more substance than style

Realme Watch (Rs 3,999)

The Realme Watch sports a 1.4-inch color touchscreen display with Gorilla Glass 3. The device is a basic fitness wearable and not a full-fledged smartwatch. It supports 12 watch faces at launch but will soon be updated with a lot more. The watch also features 24/7 heart rate monitoring and blood oxygen level monitoring. Also Read - Realme Watch Review: It's all about the form

Further, the Realme Watch will offer 14 sports modes. These include football, fitness, basketball, tennis, aerobic, and spinning. The wearable will offer data on step count, heart rate, calorie count, and the usual date and time. There is also support for Music control and camera control that will let you remotely control your music playback and take pictures straight from your watch. Also Read - Huami Amazfit Verge Lite Review: A budget smartwatch with great battery life

Huami Amazfit Bip S Smartwatch(Rs 4,999)

The Amazfit Bip S is the successor to the popular budget-oriented Amazfit Bip smartwatch. The pocket-friendly smartwatch comes with a 1.28-inch transflective display which allows the watch to be always on. This means you can glance at it at any time and check the time without having to hit a button or tapping the screen.

The Amazfit Bip S is equipped with daily tracking activities along with 10 sports modes: Treadmill, Outdoor running, Walking, Indoor cycling, and others. A self-developed optical sensor provides high-precision continuous heart rate tracking, heart rate warning, and heart rate interval values. The watch is also water-resistant up to 50m.

Huami Amazfit BIP S Review: Budget smartwatch that brings more substance than style

Also Read

Huami Amazfit BIP S Review: Budget smartwatch that brings more substance than style

Amazvit Verge Lite (Rs 4,999)

The Amazfit Verge Lite was a smartwatch priced at Rs 6,999, but Huami recently brought the price if the wearable down to Rs 4,999 in India. The watch features a 1.3-inch AMOLED display in a circular dial and advanced functionalities like lasting battery life of up to 20 days. There is also a durable casing with an anti-fingerprint reinforced Corning Gorilla Glass.

The Amazfit Verge Lite has many features like GPS enabled + GLONASS dual positioning, multi-sport tracking, and 24 hours heart rate monitoring. It also comes with music control, app notifications, and the ability to set up alarms, and event reminders. Users can also customize their watch faces.

Huami Amazfit Verge Lite Review: A budget smartwatch with great battery life

Also Read

Huami Amazfit Verge Lite Review: A budget smartwatch with great battery life

Noise Colorfit Pro 2 (Rs 3,499)

The Noise Colorfit Pro 2 features a 1.3-inch display. The features include a Heart Rate Monitor, Menstrual Cycle Tracking, Sleep & Step Tracking, Multi-Sport Modes, and Smart Notifications. There is also IP68 water resistance and Bluetooth v5.0. the watch is compatible with both Android and iOS watches thanks to the app. There is a 10 Day battery that will last up to 45 days on standby.

Noise ColorFit Pro 2 fitness smartwatch launched in India for Rs 2,999; specifications, features

Also Read

Noise ColorFit Pro 2 fitness smartwatch launched in India for Rs 2,999; specifications, features

NoiseFit Evolve smartwatch series (Rs 5,499)

The NoiseFit Evolve is another smartwatch you can find with a circular dial in this segment. There is a 1.2-inch AMOLED screen with a bunch of watch faces to choose from. Evolve buyers can choose from three color variants – Slate Black, Dusk Blue, and Blush Pink. Evolve Sport however will only be available in black color.

NoiseFit Evolve Smartwatch Review: Trying its best to leave a mark

Also Read

NoiseFit Evolve Smartwatch Review: Trying its best to leave a mark

The NoiseFit Evolve gives you call and message alerts and also shows app notifications. It also comes with a built-in activity tracker and a 24-hour heart-rate monitor. The smartwatch offers a step counter and supports nine sport modes. These include indoor running, yoga, and more. It is compatible with iOS and Android platforms. It is also IP68 certified, meaning the smart wearable is resistant to dust and water. Lastly, the watch also boasts over three days of battery life. The company claims that the device can last up to 10 days on standby mode.

  Published Date: August 1, 2020 3:00 PM IST
  Updated Date: August 1, 2020 3:01 PM IST

Best Sellers