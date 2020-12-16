comscore Best in 2020: Top smartwatches, bands we loved living with | BGR India
Best in 2020: Top smartwatches and bands we absolutely loved living with

As 2020 ends, we round up our top picks of the best wearable devices we have reviewed this year. The list covers watches across all price points.

Apple Watch SE (7)

Even though 2020 bound to our homes and forget going out for the most part, we saw a lot of smart wearables this year, that too across various price points. Apart from the usual set of brands pampering us with stunning watches every year, we also saw some new brands jumping into the game. Luckily at BGR India, we got to try out the majority of those watches and frankly enjoyed our time with all of them. But we had to the pick the top five we wore in 2020 and without beating around the bush any further, here’s our pick. Also Read - Amazfit Pop Pro, GTS 2 Mini watches launched: Built-in GPS, up to 21-days battery and more

Apple Watch SE

Apple Watch SE Also Read - Best smartwatches and fitness bands under Rs 5,000 to gift this festive season

The Apple Watch SE is one of the most expensive watches we have reviewed this year, even though Apple mentions it is for the masses. The Watch SE looks its part with the typical Apple Watch design, is quite fast with the S5 chip, has an awesome display and it acts as a natural extension to any recent iPhone model. If you get the LTE version, you don’t even need to carry around your iPhone while on a jog or exercise. Oh, if you are into fitness seriously, there’s so much here to help you on your journey to stay in shape. It starts at Rs 29,900 in India for the base Wi-Fi model. Also Read - Apple Watch SE review: A taste of the finest

Xiaomi Mi Watch Revolve

Mi Watch Revolve, xiaomi,

The Mi Watch Revolve is Xiaomi’s first foray into smartwatches and it is a bloody good first attempt. It looks fantastic with its slim and classy design. Xiaomi has offered a host of fitness tracking functions that are enough to cover everything fitness enthusiast can ask for. Moreover, the performance on the watch is smooth and the smart functions are enough to make life easier on the move. You can check our review of the Mi Watch Revolve at BGR.

Amazfit Neo

Amazfit Neo

Amazfit’s take on a retro cute fitness tracker won our hearts as well as our readers’. The Amazfit Neo is not only cutesy but is highly durable in tough Indian conditions. The minimalist approach to the watch ensures that you get an awesome battery life of over two weeks. You get your usual heart rate tracking, step count, and calories. Plus, it “beeps” you about your phone’s notifications over Bluetooth connection. Quite a bargain at Rs 2,499, isn’t it?

Amazfit Bip U

Amazfit Bip U

Another Amazfit watch enters our list and this one is loaded to the teeth. The Bip U looks quite expensive for its price and offers 50 percent of the features you find on an Apple Watch. The color display is nice while the UI is smooth, which makes the user experience great. Fitness enthusiasts will be happy with the 60+ sports modes on plate. At Rs 3,999, it can’t get any better than the Amazfit Bip U.

Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 5

Mi Smart Band 5, xiaomi, mi band 5,

Of course, how can we forget the one that started it all? The Mi Smart Band 5 from Xiaomi is small in size but punches above its weight with more features than you can imagine. It is the most comfortable fitness tracker you can buy today. The new magnetic charging dock makes life easier while charging which itself is a phenomenon that takes place once every two weeks. The health-tracking features are dime-a-dozen while female users will welcome the new feminine health hygiene tracking feature. At Rs 2,499, this is one that fits all, literally.

  • Published Date: December 16, 2020 5:51 PM IST

Best Sellers