Beyerdynamic TYGR300 R gaming headphones launched

Beyerdynamic TYGR300 R open-back professional headphones geared towards gamers have been launched in India. The company claims that the headphones are “adapted for accurate and fast in-game sound localisation.” It is priced at Rs 15,499 and will be made available via the country. The headphones will come with two years of standard warranty. Also Read - CES 2021: Razer unveils smart mask and gaming chair with a rollout display

The headphones come with a 1.6m tangle-free cable with gold-plated 3.5mm nodes on each end was the best sound file transfer. Also Read - Cyberpunk 2077 hotfix 1.06 patch update for PCs and consoles released, fixes save file issue

Beyerdynamic TYGR300 R comes with a 1.6m tangle-free cable in box. The cable sports a gold-plated 3.5mm nodes on the input end to support fast and clear audio transfer. They also include a 1/4-inch adapter to use the headphones with professional equipment. The box also includes a drawstring bag and a velcro-gripped leatherette cushion. Also Read - 'Among Us' becomes most played game ever with half a billion active players in November 2020

The device comes with a dynamic transducer paired with an unspecified driver. They include an acoustic fleece, soft ear cushions and a spring steel headband, with which the company claims to provide good comfort. It does not require any specific drivers to run, and you can use them as basic plug and play headphones.

The frequency response of the headphones range from 5Hz to 35,000Hz, and they come with an impedance of 32 Ohm. The acoustic fleece manages the high-frequency levels to gear out the noise and proves lossless details.

Even though, the headphones are geared towards gamers, they do not include a microphone. That means that gamers will have to use an additional external microphone to chat with their teammates while gaming.