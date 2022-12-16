BGR (Broad Guidance and Ratings) on Thursday hosted its much-awaited Tech Excellence Awards 2022 in India. The event was held on a large scale focusing on ‘Making of the Aatmanirbhar India’. It honored brands for their contribution to the tech space in different segments. Also Read - BGR Tech Excellence Awards 2022: Paytm bags best payment app, Boat gets best indigenous brand of the year

One such emerging segment in India, the Wearables/Hearables saw a bunch of new products this year across different categories such as smartwatches and earbuds.

Some of the brands that were nominated for the awards include Boat Lifestyle, Noise, Micromax, Samsung, OnePlus, Realme, Sony, and Nothing.

Now that all the brands nominated are known, let’s take a look at all the winners of the Wearables/Hearables segment.

Best Indigenous Tech Brand of the Year

Nominations

Boat Lifestyle

Noise

Micromax

Winner

Boat Lifestyle

Best Smartwatch of the Year

Nominees

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5

OnePlus Nord Watch

Realme Watch 3 Pro

Winner

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5

Best TWS of the year

Nominees

Nothing Stick

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro

Sony WF-1000XM4

Winners

Sony WF-1000XM4

Most popular TWS brand of the year

Nominees

Samsung

OnePlus

Google

Winners

OnePlus

We congratulate all the brands that won in the Wearable/Hearable segment. With that said and with the year almost about to end, let’s see what the next year has in store for us in this space.