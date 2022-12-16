comscore BGR Tech Excellence Awards 2022: Boat wins the 'Indigenous Tech Brand of the Year' award
BGR Tech Excellence Awards 2022: Samsung Galaxy Watch wins 'Best Smartwatch of the Year'

BGR held an event on Friday for its Tech Excellence Awards 2022. Several brands were felicitated for their contribution to the wearables/hearables segment.

  • BGR hosted Tech Excellence Awards tonight in India.
  • MoS Rajeev Chandrashekhar delivered the keynote.
  • At the event, the Awards for the Wearables/Hearables segment was presented.
  • Boat won the Indigenous Tech Brand of the Year, while Galaxy Watch 5 won the best smartwatch of the year.
  • The event also had awards for different segments including smartphones and laptops.
BGR Awards 1

BGR (Broad Guidance and Ratings) on Thursday hosted its much-awaited Tech Excellence Awards 2022 in India. The event was held on a large scale focusing on ‘Making of the Aatmanirbhar India’. It honored brands for their contribution to the tech space in different segments. Also Read - BGR Tech Excellence Awards 2022: Paytm bags best payment app, Boat gets best indigenous brand of the year

One such emerging segment in India, the Wearables/Hearables saw a bunch of new products this year across different categories such as smartwatches and earbuds. Also Read - OnePlus 10T Marvel Edition to launch soon in India: In-box contents revealed

Some of the brands that were nominated for the awards include Boat Lifestyle, Noise, Micromax, Samsung, OnePlus, Realme, Sony, and Nothing. Also Read - OnePlus sale live: Best deals on OnePlus 10 series, Nord 2T 5G, Nord Buds and more

Now that all the brands nominated are known, let’s take a look at all the winners of the Wearables/Hearables segment.

Best Indigenous Tech Brand of the Year

Nominations

Boat Lifestyle

Noise

Micromax

Winner

Boat Lifestyle

Best Smartwatch of the Year

Nominees 

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5

OnePlus Nord Watch

Realme Watch 3 Pro

Winner 

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5

Best TWS of the year

Nominees 

Nothing Stick

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro

Sony WF-1000XM4

Winners 

Sony WF-1000XM4

Most popular TWS brand of the year

Nominees 

Samsung

OnePlus

Google

Winners 

OnePlus

We congratulate all the brands that won in the Wearable/Hearable segment. With that said and with the year almost about to end, let’s see what the next year has in store for us in this space.

  • Published Date: December 16, 2022 8:05 PM IST
  • Updated Date: December 16, 2022 9:17 PM IST
