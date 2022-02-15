Driven by the pandemic, India’s truly wireless stereo (TWS) market recorded tripled shipments YoY in the first half of 2021. As reported by International Data Corporation’s (IDC) India Monthly Wearable Device Tracker, the TWS market witnessed a record year with shipments of 20.3 million units and a 74.7 percent YoY (year-over-year) growth last year. As per the report, in the latter part of the year, “festive discounts, competitive pricing, multiple launches and new entrants led to strong adoption”. Also Read - Phones launched this week: Samsung Galaxy S22, Redmi Note 11, Vivo T1 5G, more

For the unversed, India-based vendors managed to capture 65 percent of the market. Boat was reported to be on the top with two-fifth of the shipments during the year. “Aggressive entry and expansion” were the two factors that bought the TWS ASP down to $32.8 (approx Rs 2,400) in 2021, from $43.6 (Rs 3,300) in 2020. The report suggests that 90 percent of the brands are under the $50 price band in India. Also Read - Not Exynos, Samsung India opts Snapdragon processor for Galaxy S22 series

The most popular brands of the year 2021 include Boat with 30.1 percent while Noise secured the third position and became the fastest growing brand in the quarter with quadrupled shipments YoY. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra vs Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max: The battle of the premiums

As per the report, Realme secured the second position with a 7.7 percent share, with its leveraged offline ecosystem play and upgraded lineup of Buds Air and Buds Q series. pTron on the other hand secured fourth place after Noise with a 6.0 percent share and 36.8 percent YoY growth. Samsung includes devices from Samsung, JBL, Infinity, and Harman Kardon secured the fifth position with a 4.7 percent market share. According to the report by IDC, Samsung reported a 23 percent YoY decline.

“Affordability, availability, and appealing aesthetics are the key drivers for the TWS market as a must-have complementary device for a smartphone. With increased awareness, consumers will continue to migrate from wired to wireless devices and upgrade to devices with better sound experience, longer battery and comfort,” says Ekta Mittal, Market Analyst, Client Devices, IDC India.