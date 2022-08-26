comscore boAt Extend Talk Bluetooth calling watch launched at under Rs 3,000
boAt Extend Talk Bluetooth calling watch launched at under Rs 3,000

As a smartwatch, the boAt Extend has features, such as fitness and health tracking, an alarm clock, sleep tracking, and support for notifications.

boAt has launched a new smartwatch called the Extend Talk in India. Like many of its previous smartwatches, this one also supports Bluetooth calling. That means when connected to your phone, the boAt Extend Talk will let you take calls without having to touch your phone. There is a speaker and a microphone on the smartwatch, which, the company says, offer a clear voice.

As a smartwatch, the boAt Extend has all the standard features, such as fitness and health tracking, an alarm clock, sleep tracking, and support for notifications. The smartwatch has a colour display and a silicone strap that comes in several colours, so you all have an option to match it with your clothes.

boAt Extend Talk price

The new smartwatch from boAt costs Rs 2,999 and should be in your budget. It comes in Pitch Black, Cherry Blossom, and Team Green colours, and will be available on Amazon and other leading shopping platforms.

boAt Extend Talk specifications

The boAt Extend Talk has a rectangular 1.69-inch touchscreen 2.5D display with an HD resolution. The smartwatch comes with a 300mAh battery with a life of 10 days on typical usage, but if you make a lot of calls on it, the runtime will be down to around two days.

For fitness, you get over 60 sports modes on the boAt Extend Talk, along with support for auto-detection. This means that the smartwatch should be able to determine your workout automatically. The health-related features include heart-rate monitoring, sleep tracking, blood oxygen level (SpO2) monitoring, and VO2 Max monitoring. There is also a calorie and steps counter on the smartwatch.

You can wear the boAt Extend Talk while working out, running, or even swimming as it comes with IP68 certification that provides it with water splash resistance. boAt has, however, not said how much level of water resistance the smartwatch supports.

  • Published Date: August 26, 2022 7:08 PM IST
