boAt Immortal 1000D gaming headphones with a detachable mic launched: Price, specs

Indian audio manufacturer boAt has launched its first-ever gaming headphone in the Indian market, dubbed the Immortal 1000D. The gaming headphones come with Dolby Atmos support, 50mm drivers, a removable microphone and more. The company claims that the headphones have been designed for gaming enthusiasts, but will deliver good performance regardless of the content played.

boAt Immortal 1000D: Price in India

boAt Immortal 1000D are the company's first pair of gaming headphones. They are priced at Rs 2,499 and can be purchased via Amazon and the company's official website. The company has launched the device in two colour options: Black and White Sabre.

boAt Immortal 1000D: Specifications

boAt Immortal 1000D sports 50mm drivers, which the company claims can provide users with a 360-degree gaming experience. The headphones come with 7.1 Channel Surround Sound and Dolby Atmos support. They also come with a detachable microphone, which you can remove when not required.

The headphones come with dual microphones to facilitate distortion-free communication between friends, they also have a remote to control audio. The company claims that with this players will be able to have a seamless voice and video conversations across YouTube, Discord, Twitch, and other streaming platforms.

Boat says that “Gamers will be immersed in a more intense gaming experience that brings crystal clear, hair-raising realism to even the busiest of battlefields, so they can catch the subtle, potentially game-changing sounds they’ve been missing. These headphones also feature a 7.1 Channel Surround Audio created by the brands very own boAt Plugin Labz which processes high-fidelity sound and is optimized by experts in gaming audio immersion. Users can switch between 7.1 Channel Surround Audio or Dolby Atmos while gaming.”