News

boAt launches its first Made in India smartwatch, with ASAP charge: Take a look

Wearables

boAt Wave Pro 47 is the company's first-ever made in India smartwatch. It has not revealed how much of the smartwatch has been made in India.

boAt Wave Pro 47

(Image: boAt)

Popular Indian consumer tech brand, boAt has launched its first “Made In India” smartwatch, dubbed boAt Wave Pro 47. The new smartwatch comes with features like ASAP Charge, 24×7 health monitoring, customized fitness plans, live cricket scores and more. Also Read - Boat emerges as the top brand of the TWS market in 2021: IDC

boAt Wave Pro 47: Price in India

boAt Wave Pro 47 is available at an introductory price of Rs 3,199 (MRP: Rs 6,990) and is currently available via Amazon and the company’s official website. The smartwatch comes with a 1-year warranty and will be made available in Active Black, Deep Blue and Pink colour options. Also Read - boAt Nirvana 751 headphones with active noise cancellation launched in India

This the company claims is its first-ever smartwatch that has been made in India. However, the company has not revealed how much of the smartwatch has been made in India or is it just being assembled in the company. Also Read - boAt Immortal 700 gaming headphones launched: Price in India, features

boAt Wave Pro 47: Specifications and features

boAt Wave Pro 47 sports a 1.69-inch display with a claimed peak brightness of 500 nits. The watch comes with over 100 cloud based watch faces and the company also allows users to design custom watch faces using the boAt Crest app available on iOS and Android. It also comes with a number of fitness modes, which will allow its users to track their daily health and act as a fitness companion.

The watch features a square dial along with a single button on the right side of the frame to navigate the UI. Onboard sensors include a 24-hour Heart Rate monitor, Temperature Monitor and an SPO2 monitor. It includes multiple sports modes, which can track activities like walking, treadmill, running, indoor cycling, Cricket, Boxing, Karate, Table Tennis, Pilates, Badminton, Basketball, Football and more.

boAt Wave Pro 47 comes with an IP67 dust and water resistance rating. It can also display cricket scores of ODI and T20 games directly to its users.

Some other features of the smartwatch include Hydration alerts, Sedentary alerts, Fitness Buddies, Wellness Crew Guardians and more.

The new boAt ASAP Charge feature is a marketing term for fast charging support. The company claims that the smartwatch can last a full day on a 10-minute charge and can fully charge from zero to 100 percent within 30 minutes. On a full charge, the watch can provide a claimed battery life of over seven days.

Published Date: March 14, 2022 7:47 PM IST
  • Published Date: March 14, 2022 7:47 PM IST

