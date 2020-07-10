comscore boAt ProGear B20 fitness band launched in India, price is set at Rs 1,799
boAt ProGear B20 fitness band launched in India, price is set at Rs 1,799: Check features

The newly launched The boAt ProGear B20 fitness band price in India is set at Rs 1,799.

  Published: July 10, 2020 7:27 PM IST
boAt, an audio brand, has launched a ProGear B20 fitness band in India. The company claims that the wearable will offer users up to 10 days of battery life. The device comes with an IP68 water-resistant and real-time heart rate monitor. You can buy the new budget fitness tracker through Amazon. The newly launched The boAt ProGear B20 fitness band price in India is set at Rs 1,799. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi Band 5 Pro spotted on Mi Fit app: Check details

boAt ProGear B20 specifications, features, colors

The latest boAt ProGear B20 smart band comes in three colors, including Beige, Black, and Blue. It ships with a 0.96-inch touch-enabled color display. It offers 14 sports modes such as running, hiking, biking, and treadmill. The fitness band can also keep a track of daily steps, calories burnt, sleep quality, and more. One will also be able to control your music and camera with the wearable. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi Band 5 price in India could be Rs 2,499: Check features and other details

As mentioned above, the device features a real-time heart rate sensor. Users will be able to check phone notifications on the boAt ProGear B20 fitness band. It offers support for Bluetooth 4.0 connectivity and it connects to any phone with the ProGear app. The wearable sports a 90mAh battery, which the company claims will offer up to 7-10 days battery life. Also Read - Realme Band gets new update; brings music controls, stopwatch and more

There is also a “Find A Phone” feature on the smart band. The newly launched boAt ProGear B20 fitness band is said to offer a standby time of 10 to 15 days. The device has a USB interface for charging it. The company claims that the wearable can be fully charged in about 1.5 hours. The device also comes with idle time alert, wrist wake gesture, and guided meditative breathing feature.

Besides, a few months back, boAt launched new audio devices in India. These include boAt Stone 170 portable Bluetooth speaker, Airdopes 311V2, and SpinX portable wireless speaker. The brand says that these products are targeted at Gen Z – the first generation of true digital natives. As per Amazon India, the wireless earbuds come with a price label of Rs 2,499. The boAt Stone SpinX 2.0 speaker is priced at Rs 2,299, whereas the boAt Stone 170 will cost Rs 1,099.

  • Published Date: July 10, 2020 7:27 PM IST

