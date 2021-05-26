boAt Rockerz 330 wireless earphones launched in India: Price, specs

Indian audio equipment manufacturer boAt has launched a new pair of neckband style wireless earphones, called the Rockerz 330. The company claims that the new wireless earphones offer up to 10 hours of playback with a 10-minute charge. Key features include 10mm dynamic drivers, metal alloy housing, Bluetooth 5.0 support and more. Here we will be taking a look at what the new boAt Rockerz 330 have to offer. Also Read - boAt Xplorer smartwatch geared towards active people launched in India: Price, specifications

boAt Rockerz 330: Price in India

boAt Rockerz 330 are priced at Rs 1,299 in India and are currently available via Amazon and the company’s official website. The device has been made available in six colour options: Active Black, Ocean Blue, Navy Blue, Teal Green, Blazing Yellow and Raging Red. Also Read - boAt AAVANTE Bar 4000DA Soundbar with Dolby Atmos 3D launched in India: Price, features, availability

boAt Rockerz 330: Specifications

boAt Rockerz 330 are a wireless neckband style pair of earphones. They feature 10mm dynamic drivers, which the company claims offer enhanced bass are are fine-tuned to its Signature Sound. The earbuds are enclosed inside of a metal alloy housing and both the buds feature a magnet to hold them together when not in use. The silicone neckband also features a control board with buttons for playing/ pausing music or to accept/ decline incoming calls. Also Read - Happy Valentine's Day 2021: Best gifts for your loved ones under Rs 2,000

The buds come with dual pairing support, which means that they can be wirelessly connected to two devices simultaneously. They come with Bluetooth 5.0 support for connectivity. The earbuds also come with an IPX5 rating for dust for protection against water and sweat.

The company claims that the boAt Rockerz 330 offer up to 30 hours of music playback on a single charge. It also states that the buds can last for up to 10 hours on a charge of just 10 minutes.