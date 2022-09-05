boAt Storm Pro Call Bluetooth calling watch launched for under Rs 4,000

boAt has launched yet another smartwatch in India in what comes as another option for people who like to make calls away from their phones. The new boAt Storm Pro Call supports Bluetooth calling that allows users to take calls right on the smartwatch, given it is paired to a phone. But that is not the highlight of the smartwatch. The new boAt smartwatch comes with the largest display among the company’s smartwatches.

The display is the main attraction of the new boAt Storm Pro Call but the fact that boAt is launching nearly all its smartwatches with Bluetooth calling feature means there is a demand for it. Conventionally, entry-level smartwatches have never allowed users to make calls. The only thing you could do was reject calls. With calling support, you still need a phone for tethering but it is a lot more convenient now, thanks to the availability of a speaker and a microphone.

boAt Storm Pro Call price in India

The new boAt Storm Pro Call costs Rs 3,799 but this is just an introductory offer, which means the price will reverse to a higher price. However, boAt has not mentioned the price outside of the offer. The smartwatch will be available starting at 12 pm on September 5 on Flipkart and the boAt website.

boAt Storm Pro Call specifications

The new boAt Storm Pro Call is an entry-level smartwatch but its specifications are mostly above par with other options in that price segment. For instance, there is a 1.78-inch AMOLED Always-On display on the boAt Storm Pro Call that is among the largest sizes you could find around that price. The new Storm Pro Call display has a 60Hz refresh rate and supports over 100 watch faces. The company claims the brightness of the smartwatch can go quite high so as to allow users to read the text on the screen under bright sunlight.

The new boAt Storm Pro Call also comes with a battery life of 10 days and its battery takes 30 minutes to fully charge. The smartwatch comes with over 700 active modes such as strength training, ballet, aerobics, piano, guitar, laughing, lazing around, walking, running, makeup activity, skateboarding, rope jumping, squash, javelin throwing, skating, judo, frisbee throwing, among others. All of these activities are available on the boAt Crest Gamification App that is available on both Android and iOS.

For health-related functionality, the boAt Storm Pro Call comes with a real-time heart rate monitor, SpO2 monitor, and sleep monitor. The smartwatch also supports live cricket scores, guided breathing, meditation mode, weather updates, notifications, music, camera control, and an alarm clock among others. You can use the smartwatch while swimming or taking shower as the boAt Storm Pro Call comes with IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.