boAt launches Storm smartwatch with SpO2 monitor in India for Rs 1,999

boAt also sells its ProGear B20 fitness band in the country at Rs. 1,799.

  • Published: October 28, 2020 3:00 PM IST
Boat Storm

boAt is a leading accessories maker in the Indian market. And this week, it has launched a new smartwatch. Dubbed as boAt Storm, the smartwatch comes with SpO2 monitor and is priced at Rs. 1,999. The product will be available through online shopping sites and is the company’s second fitness wearable in the market. The boAt Storm sales will open October 29 and you can get it in Black or Blue colour options. Also Read - boAt portable Bluetooth speakers, and TWS Airdopes earbuds launched in India

boAt Storm features

So what does boAt bring with its first smartwatch in the market? It carries a square-shaped design with a 1.3-inch touch display with 240×240 pixels resolution. It sports a metal casing that makes it look pleasing to the eye and durable as well. Along with the touch support, the boAt Storm smartwatch has a physical button on the left that can also be used for navigating through the watch. Also Read - boAt Stone 200A Review: Good attempt, but far from perfect

The smartwatch also offers a host of fitness features that include sports modes like running, hiking, trekking, walking, and workout among others. You can also keep a track of the calories lost or steps taken during the day using boAt Storm. Storm also comes equipped with heart rate sensor, and SpO2 monitor that can track blood oxygen levels.

The smartwatch can pair with Android and iOS devices using Bluetooth 4.2 . Storm can survive water up to 50 meters with its 5ATM water resistance. In addition to this, you can control music playback from the smartwatch, and get call, message notifications from the phone to your wrist. Having said that, because of its price, you will only get a vibration alert.

And finally, the Storm promises a battery life of up to 8 days on regular usage. While boAt has quite a few products in the market but since this is its first smartwatch with a slew of sensors in tow, we’ll prefer to use and see its worth. Among other wearable products, boAt also sells its ProGear B20 fitness band. It was launched a few months back. You can get it for Rs 1,799.

 

