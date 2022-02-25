boAt Watch Blaze launched in India with 1.75-inch display, Apollo 3 blue SoC: Check price, features

The boAt has launched the boAt Watch Blaze in India, a brand new affordable smartwatch with a special launch price. The device has more than 100 watch faces, 14 sports modes, and 3ATM water and dust resistance. BoAt Watch Blaze sports a 1.75-inch 2.5D curved display with 320 x 385 resolution and 286ppi. Also Read - Amazon Fab Phones Fest: up to 40 percent off on OnePlus Nord 2, iPhone 12, iQOO 9, and more

Price

boAt Watch Blaze has been launched in India for Rs 3,499, which is a special launch price. The device is available for purchase from 12 noon on February 25 through Amazon and boAt's official website. BoAt Watch Blaze comes in four color options – Active Black, Deep Blue, Raging Red, and Cherry Blossom.

The boAt Watch Blaze is available for purchase through Amazon and boAt's official website for a price under Rs.4,000.

Specifications

BoAt Watch Blaze sports a large 1.75-inch display with a resolution of 320 x 385 pixels. The screen supports a peak brightness of 500 nits and has a pixel density of 286 PPI. The thickness of the smartwatch is 10 mm, and it offers a premium design. There are over 100 watch faces on the smartwatch that can be customized from the Proprietor app.

boAt Watch Blaze comes with a smart activity tracker that records daily calories burned, steps taken, etc. It features a SpO2, heart rate, step counter, and sleep tracker. BoAt Watch Blaze is 3ATM water and dust resistant.

As for the battery, the company claims up to 10 days of battery life on the Boat Watch Blaze, and a 10-minute charge gives a day’s battery life. It has the feature of fast reply, which only supports Android devices.

The smartwatch comes with 14 sports modes which include Walking, Cycling, Cricket, Hiking, Strength Training, and Cricket. This watch comes with several health features like a SpO2 sensor to monitor blood oxygen levels and has a heart rate monitor.