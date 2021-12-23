comscore Boat Watch Iris with IP68 rating, 8 sports mode and more launched
  • Home
  • Wearables
  • Boat Watch Iris with 1.39-inch AMOLED display, a 7-day battery life launched in India
News

Boat Watch Iris with 1.39-inch AMOLED display, a 7-day battery life launched in India

Wearables

Boat Watch Iris comes with heart rate monitor, sleep monitor, SpO2 level monitor, and sedentary reminder. The watch offers 8 active sports modes that include walking, running, cycling, swimming, skipping, badminton, football and basketball.

boat watch iris

Boat India has launched a new Boat Watch Iris in India at a price of Rs 4,499. The highlights of the smartwatch include its 1.39-inch AMOLED display, IP68 rating for sweat and water resistance and 7-days battery life. The smartwatch will go up against smartwatches by Amazfit, Xiaomi, Noise and Realme. The smartwatch is now available for purchase on Flipkart. The company is also offering a standard 1-year warranty period. Also Read - Indian brand boAt dominates TWS earbuds market with 35.8 percent share in Q3 2021

Boat Watch Iris specifications, features

The newly launched Boat Watch Iris features a circular 1.39-inch AMOLED display that comes with 454 x 454 pixels resolution. The smartwatch features a single button on the edge that can be used to control the settings of the smartwatch. The company also reveals that Boat Watch Iris comes with several watchfaces for the users. Also Read - Top 5 bluetooth speakers under Rs 5,000 you can gift this Diwali 2021

In terms of features, Boat Watch Iris comes with heart rate monitor, sleep monitor, SpO2 level monitor, and sedentary reminder. The watch offers 8 active sports modes that include walking, running, cycling, swimming, skipping, badminton, football and basketball. The Boat Watch Iris offers music playback control on smartphones, and remote controlling smartphone cameras. The watch can also show you smartphone notifications, including call notifications.

As for the battery, the smartwatch offers up to 7 days of battery life. It comes with an IP68 rating for sweat, splash and dust resistant.

Boat Watch Iris is available in Active Black, Flaming Red and Navy Blue colour variants. As for straps, they come in silicone and leather finish.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: December 23, 2021 7:39 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Boat Watch Iris with IP68 rating, 8 sports mode and more launched
Wearables
Boat Watch Iris with IP68 rating, 8 sports mode and more launched
OnePlus 10 Pro key detail confirmed ahead of official launch in January

Mobiles

OnePlus 10 Pro key detail confirmed ahead of official launch in January

Google Pay rolling out Splitwise-inspired feature in India: How to split bills on Gpay

How To

Google Pay rolling out Splitwise-inspired feature in India: How to split bills on Gpay

Huawei launches its Galaxy Z Flip 3 rival P50 Pocket foldable smartphone

Mobiles

Huawei launches its Galaxy Z Flip 3 rival P50 Pocket foldable smartphone

WhatsApp to add new animated heart emojis

Apps

WhatsApp to add new animated heart emojis

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

While Indians wait for 5G, Korea is already looking to test 6G

Huawei launches its Galaxy Z Flip 3 rival P50 Pocket foldable smartphone

Moto G Stylus (2022) could launch in June 2022; images, key specifications leak online

This new Toyota EV even makes the Tata Nano look big

India likely to see local chip manufacturing begin in the next 2-3 years

Explained: Here s how your online transactions will change from January 1

From metaverse and NFTs, here are the top tech trends of 2021

Scanner Go App users and features

Samsung Galaxy Tab 8 Launched

How to save on Netflix, Disney+ Hotastar and Amazon Prime Video subscriptions

Related Topics

Related Stories

Boat Watch Iris with IP68 rating, 8 sports mode and more launched

Wearables

Boat Watch Iris with IP68 rating, 8 sports mode and more launched
Boat leads the TWS earbuds shipment in India in Q3 2021

News

Boat leads the TWS earbuds shipment in India in Q3 2021
Amazon Mega Music Fest sale: Best deals on TWS earphones, headphones, soundbars and more

Deals

Amazon Mega Music Fest sale: Best deals on TWS earphones, headphones, soundbars and more
boAt Immortal 1000D gaming headphones with a detachable mic launched: Price, specs

Wearables

boAt Immortal 1000D gaming headphones with a detachable mic launched: Price, specs
This budget smartwatch can monitor your heart rate, stress, SpO2 in one tap

Wearables

This budget smartwatch can monitor your heart rate, stress, SpO2 in one tap

हिंदी समाचार

Vodafone Idea वापस लाया 49 रुपये का सस्ता प्रीपेड प्लान, मगर इसमें एक गड़बड़ है

48MP सेल्फी कैमरा के साथ इतनी सस्ती कीमत में लॉन्च हुआ Tecno Camon 18, फीचर्स भी बेहद शानदार

PUBG Mobile का बड़ा धमाका: इस साल कमाई में सबको पछाड़ा, जानें किस नंबर पर Free Fire और Genshin Impact जैसे गेम्स

Jio vs Airtel vs Vi: 28 दिनों के लिए OTT Apps के साथ मिलने वाला बेस्ट प्रीपेड प्लान्स, जानें इनका अंतर

Huawei P50 Pocket फोल्डेबल फोन लॉन्च, मिलता है 40MP + 13MP + 32MP का कैमरा

Latest Videos

Apple AirPods 3 REVIEW | Should you buy?

Reviews

Apple AirPods 3 REVIEW | Should you buy?
Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Launch Date Out | Know All about the specs and Prices | BGR India

News

Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Launch Date Out | Know All about the specs and Prices | BGR India
Amazon’s Gifting Days Sale 2021 | Buy Smartphone accessories at ₹99/- Only | BGR India

News

Amazon’s Gifting Days Sale 2021 | Buy Smartphone accessories at ₹99/- Only | BGR India
How to reply to specific message on Instagram DM | How to reply on Instagram Message

News

How to reply to specific message on Instagram DM | How to reply on Instagram Message

News

While Indians wait for 5G, Korea is already looking to test 6G
Telecom
While Indians wait for 5G, Korea is already looking to test 6G
Huawei launches its Galaxy Z Flip 3 rival P50 Pocket foldable smartphone

Mobiles

Huawei launches its Galaxy Z Flip 3 rival P50 Pocket foldable smartphone
Moto G Stylus (2022) could launch in June 2022; images, key specifications leak online

Mobiles

Moto G Stylus (2022) could launch in June 2022; images, key specifications leak online
This new Toyota EV even makes the Tata Nano look big

Electric Vehicle

This new Toyota EV even makes the Tata Nano look big
India likely to see local chip manufacturing begin in the next 2-3 years

News

India likely to see local chip manufacturing begin in the next 2-3 years

new arrivals in india

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

45,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

74,999

Realme GT Neo 2
Realme GT Neo 2

31,999

Vivo X70 Pro Plus
Vivo X70 Pro Plus

84,990

Vivo X70 Pro
Vivo X70 Pro

51,990

Poco C31
Poco C31

10,999

Best Sellers