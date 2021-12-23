Boat India has launched a new Boat Watch Iris in India at a price of Rs 4,499. The highlights of the smartwatch include its 1.39-inch AMOLED display, IP68 rating for sweat and water resistance and 7-days battery life. The smartwatch will go up against smartwatches by Amazfit, Xiaomi, Noise and Realme. The smartwatch is now available for purchase on Flipkart. The company is also offering a standard 1-year warranty period. Also Read - Indian brand boAt dominates TWS earbuds market with 35.8 percent share in Q3 2021

Boat Watch Iris specifications, features

The newly launched Boat Watch Iris features a circular 1.39-inch AMOLED display that comes with 454 x 454 pixels resolution. The smartwatch features a single button on the edge that can be used to control the settings of the smartwatch. The company also reveals that Boat Watch Iris comes with several watchfaces for the users. Also Read - Top 5 bluetooth speakers under Rs 5,000 you can gift this Diwali 2021

In terms of features, Boat Watch Iris comes with heart rate monitor, sleep monitor, SpO2 level monitor, and sedentary reminder. The watch offers 8 active sports modes that include walking, running, cycling, swimming, skipping, badminton, football and basketball. The Boat Watch Iris offers music playback control on smartphones, and remote controlling smartphone cameras. The watch can also show you smartphone notifications, including call notifications.

Tick, tock, tick, tock! Time’s running out to #SwitchOvertotheBrightSide and grab #WatchIris at an incredible launch price of 4,499/- ⌛ Mark your calendars: 23rd Dec, 12 PM 🕛 on Flipkart & boAt website.https://t.co/knjA8iGUIh 🔗

.#boAtBigLaunch pic.twitter.com/qptFhTLocb — boAt (@RockWithboAt) December 22, 2021

As for the battery, the smartwatch offers up to 7 days of battery life. It comes with an IP68 rating for sweat, splash and dust resistant.

Boat Watch Iris is available in Active Black, Flaming Red and Navy Blue colour variants. As for straps, they come in silicone and leather finish.