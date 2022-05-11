Boat Watch Primia to launch soon in India: All you need to know

Popular smartwatch maker, Boat is expected to launch a new smartwatched dubbed Boat Watch Primia in the Indian market. Ahead of its debut, the Watch Primia was found listed online with notable features like Bluetooth calling, Stress monitoring, and Voice assistant support. Also Read - Indian smartwatch market registers massive growth of 173 percent: Check top 10 brands

Boat Watch Primia Specifications and Features

The Boat Watch Primia listing revealed that it features a metal design and has a circular form factor. It sports a 1.3-inch AMOLED screen and has a resolution of 454 x 454 pixels. It has two physical buttons on the right spine to navigate through the system. Also Read - Best smartwatch you can buy under Rs 2000

The smartwatch will come with several health-related features like a SpO2 sensor, heart rate monitoring, and stress monitoring. The usual step tracking will also be present on the smartwatch. It will arrive with a sleep tracking feature and will also tell you the calories burnt during a workout. Also Read - boAt launches its first Made in India smartwatch, with ASAP charge: Take a look

It has Google Fit and Apple Health integration support. The smartwatch will have Voice assistant support, where Google Assistant or Siri can be used to perform certain tasks. It will come with a battery that is claimed to last for up to 7 days on a single charge without Bluetooth (BT) calling. With BT calling enabled, it can offer up to 2 days of usage.

The smartwatch will have IP67 rating meaning that it can withstand water splashes and dust particles. Apart from all the health features, the smartwatch will also be able to send you call notifications, app alerts, and SMS alerts. It will come with features like a custom fitness plan, music control, and more. It will have over 100 different watch faces that can be set up via the phone app. Speaking of the setup, it will be able to be connected and set up with the help of Bluetooth through the proprietary Boat Crest app.

Boat is yet to release the pricing and availability details of the Boat Watch Primia. But we expect the brand to reveal all other details in the coming days.

In related news, Boat recently launched its first “Made in India” smartwatch called Boat Wave Pro 47. It has enticing features like a large 1.69-inch screen, 500 nits o brightness, and over 100 watch faces. Interestingly, it also has India-centric sports modes like Cricket, which is considered an unofficial national sport of India.