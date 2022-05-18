comscore Boat Watch Primia launched in India: All details here
News

Boat Watch Primia with Bluetooth calling launched in India

Wearables

Boat Watch Primia is the newest addition to the smartwatch lineup of Boat. It comes with highlights like Bluetooth calling and Google Assistant/Siri/Alexa support.

Boat Watch Primia featured

Indian maker Boat has officially launched the all-new Boat Watch Primia on the market. The new smartwatch comes with a round dial and has impressive features. Some of its highlights include Google Assistant/Sir/Alexa support, a SpO2 sensor, and an IP rating for water and dust resistance. Also Read - Boat Watch Primia to launch soon in India: All you need to know

Boat Watch Primia Price in India, Sale date

The Boat Watch Prima is priced at Rs. 3,999, however, this price will only be for the first 1,000 customers. Post that, the price will be Rs. 4,499. It comes in different colored leather straps including Black and Blue. It will be available for purchase starting tomorrow (May 19) at 12 PM on Amazon. Also Read - Indian smartwatch market registers massive growth of 173 percent: Check top 10 brands

Boat Watch Primia Features

The Boat Watch Primia comes in a circular form factor. It has a 1.3-inch round display with a 454 x 454 pixels resolution. It is an AMOLED panel that’s covered with a metallic frame. It has two crown buttons on the right spine for navigating through the UI and performing other tasks. Also Read - Best smartwatch you can buy under Rs 2000

Boat Watch Primia

 

The smartwatch features multiple sports modes and has over 100 different watch faces to choose from. Users can pair the smartwatch with the Boat Crest app to tweak the Watch faces and also check for all the daily activities.

It comes with several health features like a stress monitor, heart rate monitor, and sleep tracker; it also has a SpO2 sensor for monitoring blood oxygen levels. It has support for Google Fit and Apple Health. Apart from these apps, users can also check their health data on the above-mentioned Boat Crest app. Boat Watch Primia

 

The wearable has Google Assistant, Siri, and Alexa voice assistant support depending on the device you use. That said, it can be paired with both Android and iPhones. It comes with a microphone and speaker setup that allows for Bluetooth calling. The smartwatch has up to 7 days of battery life on a single charge and boasts IP67 water-resistant rating.

Apart from all these features, the smartwatch can also show call alerts, SMS notifications, and app alerts. It has music control and also comes with a custom fitness plan feature.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: May 18, 2022 7:46 PM IST
  • Updated Date: May 18, 2022 7:49 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Here s the list of games you can play on Sony PlayStation Plus in India
Gaming
Here s the list of games you can play on Sony PlayStation Plus in India
Boat Watch Primia launched in India: All details here

Wearables

Boat Watch Primia launched in India: All details here

Land Rover Defender 130 launch date announced: All you need to know

automobile

Land Rover Defender 130 launch date announced: All you need to know

Vi launches Hero Unlimited prepaid plans with unlimited night time data

Telecom

Vi launches Hero Unlimited prepaid plans with unlimited night time data

WhatsApp will not let you leave groups silently

Apps

WhatsApp will not let you leave groups silently

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Here s the list of games you can play on Sony PlayStation Plus in India

Boat Watch Primia launched in India: All details here

Now exit whatsapp group without letting anybody know

Land Rover Defender 130 launch date announced: All you need to know

Vi launches Hero Unlimited prepaid plans with unlimited night time data

What to expect from iPhone 14 series speculated features and specs

Story of the world s cheapest car: Ratan Tata reveals the idea behind Tata Nano

Top 5 Crypto Currency Apps in India

Try these Battery Saving Tips That Really Work On iPhone

Steps to Remove WhatsApp account from Multiple Devices

Related Topics

हिंदी समाचार

Free Fire MAX के Bermuda Map की ड्रॉप लोकेशन सिलेक्ट करने के लिए इन टिप्स का करें यूज, मिलेगा काफी मदद

Tata Nano में बैठकर ताज होटल पहुंचे Ratan Tata, जानें इस लखटकिया कार की खासियत

Crypto: कल की बढ़त ले डूबी आज की गिरावट, Terra (LUNA) की कीमत हुई 1 पैसा

दिव्यांग जन के लिए Apple ने पेश किए नए iPhone फीचर्स, जानें क्या होगा खास

How to Delete Telegram Account: कई तरीकों से डिलीट कर सकते हैं अकाउंट, जानें पूरा प्रोसेस

Latest Videos

WhatsApp Latest Feature ALERT !! Now Exit Group without Letting Anybody Know

News

WhatsApp Latest Feature ALERT !! Now Exit Group without Letting Anybody Know
Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 First Impressions; Check out the video

Hands On

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 First Impressions; Check out the video
WhatsApp to introduce new rich preview feature for status updates

News

WhatsApp to introduce new rich preview feature for status updates
Flipkart Refurbished Smartphone sale 2022: Check out the Attractive Offers on iPhones, Google Pixel and More

News

Flipkart Refurbished Smartphone sale 2022: Check out the Attractive Offers on iPhones, Google Pixel and More

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999