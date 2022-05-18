Boat Watch Primia launched in India: All details here

Indian maker Boat has officially launched the all-new Boat Watch Primia on the market. The new smartwatch comes with a round dial and has impressive features. Some of its highlights include Google Assistant/Sir/Alexa support, a SpO2 sensor, and an IP rating for water and dust resistance. Also Read - Boat Watch Primia to launch soon in India: All you need to know

Boat Watch Primia Price in India, Sale date

The Boat Watch Prima is priced at Rs. 3,999, however, this price will only be for the first 1,000 customers. Post that, the price will be Rs. 4,499. It comes in different colored leather straps including Black and Blue. It will be available for purchase starting tomorrow (May 19) at 12 PM on Amazon. Also Read - Indian smartwatch market registers massive growth of 173 percent: Check top 10 brands

Boat Watch Primia Features

The Boat Watch Primia comes in a circular form factor. It has a 1.3-inch round display with a 454 x 454 pixels resolution. It is an AMOLED panel that’s covered with a metallic frame. It has two crown buttons on the right spine for navigating through the UI and performing other tasks. Also Read - Best smartwatch you can buy under Rs 2000

The smartwatch features multiple sports modes and has over 100 different watch faces to choose from. Users can pair the smartwatch with the Boat Crest app to tweak the Watch faces and also check for all the daily activities.

It comes with several health features like a stress monitor, heart rate monitor, and sleep tracker; it also has a SpO2 sensor for monitoring blood oxygen levels. It has support for Google Fit and Apple Health. Apart from these apps, users can also check their health data on the above-mentioned Boat Crest app.

The wearable has Google Assistant, Siri, and Alexa voice assistant support depending on the device you use. That said, it can be paired with both Android and iPhones. It comes with a microphone and speaker setup that allows for Bluetooth calling. The smartwatch has up to 7 days of battery life on a single charge and boasts IP67 water-resistant rating.

Apart from all these features, the smartwatch can also show call alerts, SMS notifications, and app alerts. It has music control and also comes with a custom fitness plan feature.