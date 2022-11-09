boAT has launched a new affordable smartwatch in India called boAT Wave Ultima. The highlights of the newly launched smartwatch include the always-on display feature and Bluetooth calling. The display of the smartwatch comes with crack resistance protection. The company reveals that the boAT smartwatch is powered by a Bluetooth v5.3 chipset and comes with a built-in speaker and a microphone for calling. Also Read - India wearables market shipped 38 million Units in H1 2022, BoAT, Noise on top: IDC

boAT Wave Ultima price, availability

boAT Wave Ultima smartwatch is launched at Rs 2,999 in India. It is available in raging red, active black, and teal green silicone strap colour variants. Also Read - Best smartwatches with calling feature: Boat Primia, Fire-Boltt Talk 2 and more

It is now available for purchase on boAT’s official website and Flipkart. Also Read - Boat Watch Primia with Bluetooth calling launched in India

boAT Wave Ultima specifications, features

boAT Wave Ultima features a 1.8-inch display that offers 500 nits of peak brightness and always-on feature. The smartwatch is powered by the Bluetooth v5.3 chipset that offers a battery life of up to 10-days when on a full charge. The smartwatch offers more than 100+ watchfaces and themes.

In terms of sports modes, this boAT smartwatch comes with more than 100 sports modes including auto workout detection and active sports like walking, running, swimming, yoga, and more. Just like many in the market, the smartwatch also comes with a continuous heart rate monitor, and blood oxygen level monitor.

Additionally, boAT Wave Ultima also monitors users’ stress and gives a detailed summary based on the readings. It also comes with breathing control mode, sleep tracking and more. Users can even control music right from the smartwatch. The smartwatch also carries an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

The highlight of the smartwatch is its Bluetooth calling feature. As mentioned earlier, the smartwatch comes with a built-in HD speaker and a high-sensitivity microphone for Bluetooth calling. As claimed by the company, the super-sensitive microphone can also let users steer clear of noisy environments. It monitors the ambient scene and offers sound quality accordingly.