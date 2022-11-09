comscore boAT Wave Ultima smartwatch debuts in India with 10 days battery life
  • Home
  • Wearables
  • Boat Wave Ultima Smartwatch With Always On Display Launched In India At Rs 2999
News

boAt Wave Ultima smartwatch with Always-on display launched in India at Rs 2,999

Wearables

The newly-launched boAT smartwatch also comes with 10-day battery life, 100+ watch faces, and more.

Highlights

  • The smartwatch comes with breathing control mode, sleep tracking, heart rate monitor and more.
  • boAT Wave Ultima comes with an always-on display.
  • This boAT smartwatch comes with more than 100 sports modes including auto workout detection.
Untitled design - 2022-11-09T104129.450

boAT Wave Ultima

boAT has launched a new affordable smartwatch in India called boAT Wave Ultima. The highlights of the newly launched smartwatch include the always-on display feature and Bluetooth calling. The display of the smartwatch comes with crack resistance protection. The company reveals that the boAT smartwatch is powered by a Bluetooth v5.3 chipset and comes with a built-in speaker and a microphone for calling. Also Read - India wearables market shipped 38 million Units in H1 2022, BoAT, Noise on top: IDC

boAT Wave Ultima price, availability

boAT Wave Ultima smartwatch is launched at Rs 2,999 in India. It is available in raging red, active black, and teal green silicone strap colour variants. Also Read - Best smartwatches with calling feature: Boat Primia, Fire-Boltt Talk 2 and more

It is now available for purchase on boAT’s official website and Flipkart. Also Read - Boat Watch Primia with Bluetooth calling launched in India

boAT Wave Ultima specifications, features

boAT Wave Ultima features a 1.8-inch display that offers 500 nits of peak brightness and always-on feature. The smartwatch is powered by the Bluetooth v5.3 chipset that offers a battery life of up to 10-days when on a full charge. The smartwatch offers more than 100+ watchfaces and themes.

In terms of sports modes, this boAT smartwatch comes with more than 100 sports modes including auto workout detection and active sports like walking, running, swimming, yoga, and more. Just like many in the market, the smartwatch also comes with a continuous heart rate monitor, and blood oxygen level monitor.

Additionally, boAT Wave Ultima also monitors users’ stress and gives a detailed summary based on the readings. It also comes with breathing control mode, sleep tracking and more. Users can even control music right from the smartwatch. The smartwatch also carries an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

The highlight of the smartwatch is its Bluetooth calling feature. As mentioned earlier, the smartwatch comes with a built-in HD speaker and a high-sensitivity microphone for Bluetooth calling. As claimed by the company, the super-sensitive microphone can also let users steer clear of noisy environments. It monitors the ambient scene and offers sound quality accordingly.

  • Published Date: November 9, 2022 12:45 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

How to use Instagram s in-app scheduling feature
How To
How to use Instagram s in-app scheduling feature
Instagram gets in-app scheduling feature but you can t use it yet

Apps

Instagram gets in-app scheduling feature but you can t use it yet

WhatsApp tweaks its disappearing messages section: Report

Apps

WhatsApp tweaks its disappearing messages section: Report

Gmail will no longer let you revert to its old design

Apps

Gmail will no longer let you revert to its old design

Twitter to roll out a new 'official' label which wont be available for sale

News

Twitter to roll out a new 'official' label which wont be available for sale

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Gmail will no longer let you revert to its old design

Twitter to roll out a new 'official' label which wont be available for sale

MediaTek Dimensity 9200 unveiled for flagship phones

Lava Blaze 5G Launched in India cheapest 5G under 10k, Watch video for details

Paytm revenue grows to Rs 1,914 (76 percent YoY increase)

How To Send Stickers on WhatsApp and Download Stickers from Gallery, Watch Video

iPhone 13 to OnePlus 10T, Top 5 Smartphones To Buy Under Rs 60,000, Watch Video

WhatsApp Avatar Feature Rolls Out, New Update Alert, Watch video for details

Airtel, Jio now offer 5G services, but what about BSNL?

WhatsApp starts rolling out Communities globally: What it is, how to use it

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Lava Blaze 5G Launched in India, Check out the Cheapest 5G Smartphones under Rs 10,000

News

Lava Blaze 5G Launched in India, Check out the Cheapest 5G Smartphones under Rs 10,000
WhatsApp Tutorial: How To Send WhatsApp Stickers and Download More From the Stickers Gallery

Features

WhatsApp Tutorial: How To Send WhatsApp Stickers and Download More From the Stickers Gallery
WhatsApp Working on iOS Edit Message like Feature, Watch Video For Details

News

WhatsApp Working on iOS Edit Message like Feature, Watch Video For Details
iPhone 13 to OnePlus 10T, Top 5 Smartphones To Buy Under Rs 60,000

Features

iPhone 13 to OnePlus 10T, Top 5 Smartphones To Buy Under Rs 60,000