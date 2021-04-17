Budget audio and smart wearable consumer tech company, boAt has launched yet another budget smartwatch in India, dubbed boAt Xplorer. The smartwatch is aimed at people with an active lifestyle, who like to stay fit and healthy by tracking their daily activity. Here we will be taking a look at everything the new boAt Xplorer has to offer. Also Read - boAt AAVANTE Bar 4000DA Soundbar with Dolby Atmos 3D launched in India: Price, features, availability

boAt Xplorer price in India

boAt Xplorer is priced at Rs 5,990 according to its official website. However, the smartwatch is currently available at an introductory price of Rs 2,999 along with a one year warranty. The introductory price will last till April 20, after which the watch will revert to the original selling price. The watch is currently available via the company's official website in three colourways: Pitch Black, Grey and Orange Fusion.

boAt Xplorer: Specifications

boAt Xplorer features a metallic build with support for magnetic charging. It also sports 33mm switchable silicone straps which you can change easily. It features a 1.29-inch display along with a 5 ATM water resistance rating. It connects to smartphones using Bluetooth 4.2 and also comes with an integrated GPS sensor to track a users location activity. It runs a custom operating system. The device features a 210mAh battery with a claimed standby time of 30 days and a claimed working time of 7-10 days on a single charge.

The watch features eight activity tracking modes like walking, running, swimming and more. It also includes features like call alert, music control and guided meditative breathing. boAt Xplorer also comes with a live weather forecasts feature, which provides users with real-time weather updates and weather forecast for the next three days.

It also comes with a 24×7 heart rate monitor, a special breathing mode and a menstrual cycle tracker. Some other features include music playback control, notification alerts, find my phone, alarms and more.

“Smartwatches are a key focus for us this year and we are happy to announce Xplorer as the latest addition to our ever-growing lineup. As we expand our smartwatch portfolio, our young consumers now have different boAt smartwatches to choose from. Beyond supporting multiple form factors, the smartwatches have a focus on fitness, style and personalization,” said boAt co-founder Aman Gupta in a press note.