Boult Audio AirBass FX1 launched in India: Price, specifications

Indian audio equipment manufacturer, Boult Audio has launched a new pair of truly wireless earbuds, dubbed the Boult Audio AirBass FX1. These come with a low latency feature, a claimed 24-hour battery life, an IPX5 water resistance rating, passive noise cancellation and more.

Boult Audio AirBass FX1: Price in India

Boult Audio AirBass FX1 is priced at Rs 1,499. It is currently available in three colourways: Black, Blue and White via Amazon India. The device comes with a 1-year manufacturer's warranty.

Boult Audio AirBass FX1: Specifications

Boult Audio AirBass FX1 features dynamic drivers, which the company claims to help deliver powerful bass. The company has not revealed the size of the drivers included inside of the earbuds. They come with support for Bluetooth v5.0 and ultra low-Latency audio delivery (<120ms). It comes with an IPX5 water resistance rating. For connection, the earbuds use Hall Switches to pair instantly with the smart device on opening the case’s lid.

The company claims that the earbuds can last for up to 8 hours on a single charge, with the charging case holding two additional charges, offering a total playback time of up to 24 hours. They also come with support for USB Type-C fast charging.

The FX1 comes with a monopod feature, which allows users to use the device as individual earbuds for viewing quick videos or attending to phone calls. The device also comes with touch controls, using which you can control calls, music, audio volume or voice assistants. Apart from this, they feature passive noise cancellation.