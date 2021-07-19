Boult Audio Freepods Pro at Rs 1,299 launched in India: Specs, features

Indian audio brand, Boult Audio has launched its latest pair of truly wireless earphones in India, dubbed Boult Audio Freepods Pro. The new Freepods Pro come with a micro-subwoofer, dual microphones, fast charging, 32-hour battery life and more. Here we will be taking a look at everything we know about the new Boult Audio Freepods Pro. These are a successor to the Boult Audio Freepods launched last year. Also Read - Top 5 free Android apps on Google Play store this week

Boult Audio Freepods Pro: Price in India

Boult Audio Freepods Pro are priced at Rs 1,299 and are currently available via Flipkart. The TWS earphones are offered in three colour options: Black, White and Blue. You can take a look at all of the offers on the device on Flipkart.

Freepods Pro: Specifications, features

Boult Audio Freepods Pro are a major upgrade over the earlier Freepods, according to the company. They feature an AirPods Pro esque design and come with a micro-subwoofer for extra bass and dual microphones for call clarity. They come with an IPX5 water resistance rating.

The Freepods Pro comes with Bluetooth v5.0 support for faster pairing and seamless connectivity. They also feature touch controls for answering or rejecting calls, adjusting the volume, controlling your music tracks or querying the voice assistant.

The company claims that the micro subwoofer can “reproduce the finest of bass without compromising the high and mid frequencies.” It also states that the drivers are tuned for extra bass. Freepods Pro come equipped with a pair of highly sensitive dual mics, which help with noise suppression.

The company claims that the Freepods Pro can last for up to 8 hours on a single charge, while the charging case can provide three additional charges, providing users with a total battery life of 32 hours. The device supports USB Type-C fast charging, which can provide users with 100 minutes of playback time with just a 10-minute charge.