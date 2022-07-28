Boult Audio Omega TWS earbuds launched in India for under Rs 3,000

Boult Audio has launched a pair of fresh truly wireless earbuds in India called the Omega. The new Boult Audio Omega is one of the company’s active noise-cancelling earbuds, but that is not its only speciality. The new TWS earbuds can deliver a music playback time of as much as 32 hours with active noise cancellation turned on. The Omega earbuds come with a water-resistant body, which makes them suitable for wearing during workouts.

Inside the Omega earbuds are four microphones that, in tandem with the company’s Zen technology environmental noise cancellation, make calling better by cancelling out the noise. The active noise-cancellation, on the other hand, cancels up to 30dB of noise, which should be effective for voices around you and maybe the fan whirring in the room. For music, the earbuds have different equaliser settings: HiFi, Boom x Bass Boost, and Rock. You can listen to music with these presets to fine-tune your experience.

Boult Audio claims the Omega earbuds can last as long as 32 hours with ANC turned on. That is the total time you get using the charging case. Otherwise, a single charge in earbuds can give you 8 hours of playback. The company said a 10-minute charge can play music for up to 100 minutes on the Omega earbuds. For charging, there is a USB-C port on the charging case.

The Boult Audio Omega earbuds are compatible with Android, iOS, Windows, and Mac. However, whether they support Google’s Fast Pair and Microsoft’s Swift Pair is something not clear. The earbuds support “feather touch” controls, along with support for Google Assistant and Siri.

Boult Audio Omega price in India

The new Boult Audio Omega truly wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds cost Rs 2,499. They come in Black, White, Z20 Black, and Z20 Green colours. You can buy the new Boult Audio Omega earbuds from the company website, Amazon, and retail stores near you.