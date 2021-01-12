CES 2021: Fossil Gen 5 LTE smartwatch launched

Fossil Gen 5 LTE Touchscreen smartwatch has been launched at the ongoing Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2021. The smartwatch supports 4G cellular connectivity on the Verizon network in the US and works with Android smartphones. Among key features is the ability to take calls without the need for a smartphone and an Always-on display. Also Read - CES 2021: Samsung unveils Exynos 2100, its first 5G-integrated mobile processor

Fossil Gen 5 LTE Touchscreen smartwatch is priced at $349 in the US (Rs 25,600 approximately) and comes in two variants – Blush Silicone and Black Silicone. It sports an interchangeable 22 mm watch strap. The Fossil Gen 5 LTE Touchscreen smartwatch is available to pre-order in the US, while shipping will start close to January 20.

Fossil Gen 5 LTE Touchscreen Smartwatch sports a 1.28-inch AMOLED Always-on display with a resolution of 416×416 pixels and a pixel density of 328 ppi. Users can wake up the screen using the button as well as touch. The battery is said to last for multiple days on a single charge. The smartwatch can be charged to up to 80 percent in 50 minutes, according to the company.

Fossil Gen 5 LTE Touchscreen smartwatch is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 processor coupled with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage. The smartwatch is compatible with smartphones running Google WearOS with Android 6.0 and higher. Do note that the smartwatch is not compatible with Android Go edition devices.

Fossil Gen 5 LTE Touchscreen smartwatch users can make or take calls, thanks to the built-in speaker. More features include the ability to receive or reply to texts and control music. In select markets, contactless payments can be made via the smartwatch using Google Pay. Connectivity options include Bluetooth, WiFi, Watch GPS, phone GPS, LTE, and NFC.

Sensors on the Fossil Gen 5 LTE Touchscreen smartwatch include accelerometer, altimeter, ambient light, compass, gyroscope, off-body IR, and PPG heart rate. The smartwatch ships with 3 ATM water resistance, which means it is protected against splashes from rain, hand washing, etc. More features include Toyota remote control, which allows users to start a Toyota car remotely as well as the ability to control home devices using voice.